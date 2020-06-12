The San Mateo County Board of Supervisors will hold a special meeting Friday to consider asking the state for a variance that would allow the county to further align with the state’s Resilience Roadmap.
Right now, the county does not allow dine-in restaurants, hair salons and barber shops, museums, gyms and fitness centers, and hotels for tourism and travel to open. If approved by the state, the variance would allow the county’s health officer, Dr. Scott Morrow, to issue a new health order that, when he deems appropriate, could open additional businesses with restrictions that may include social distancing, face coverings and additional health precautions.
The county has a total of 2,494 cases with 93 deaths. Officials said the county has yet to meet state requirements for beginning Phase 3 including experiencing no deaths for at least 14 days and consistent reduction in COVID-related hospitalizations.
The board will meet via videoconference at 9 a.m. to vote on whether to direct President Warren Slocum to send a letter to the state supporting a declaration that the county has met readiness criteria to reopen certain sectors of the local economy. The county updated its restrictions in late May to allow for more beach access and recreation, along with curbside retail pickup and church services. Effective last weekend, it also loosened dining restrictions, allowing eateries to serve sit-down guests outdoors, permitted social distancing requirements can be followed.
