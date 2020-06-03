San Mateo County officials lauded the enhanced access granted by the additional COVID-19 testing sites, while acknowledging that results show a long road ahead before completely reopening.
The San Mateo County Board of Supervisors balanced Tuesday, June 2, the benefits and drawbacks associated with making coronavirus testing more readily available to residents.
“We are making progress in some areas and have challenges in others,” said County Health CEO Louise Rogers in a presentation to the board.
Since the criteria for testing was loosened and centers have been established in northern and southern segments of the county as well as the coast, many more daily examinations have been conducted.
To that end, between 900 and 1,000 daily tests have been regularly completed throughout the county since mid-May. Prior to that, an average of about 600 tests per day were performed.
According to state data expected to be released Wednesday, June 3, Rogers said San Mateo County has been one of the most aggressive counties in terms of getting residents tested.
With almost 36,000 residents tested, San Mateo County is working toward meeting the state standard for allowing more businesses to reopen. But Rogers also noted testing is yielding some discomforting results for those hoping to get back to business.
San Mateo County’s rate of nearly 52 confirmed cases per 100,000 residents is the eighth highest in the state, said Rogers, who called for awareness regarding the continued threat posed by the virus.
“It is critical as we loosen up that everyone remains vigilant,” she said, reminding residents to keep observing social distancing standards while being mindful to wash hand thoroughly and avoid large gatherings.
There are 2,188 confirmed cases in San Mateo County, with 56 patients hospitalized and 84 deaths linked to the disease.
Supervisor Don Horsley appreciated county health officials for establishing a testing center in Pescadero, which he said improved access for an isolated coastal farming community.
“It is important because it was demonstrating to a community that feels the government doesn’t care about them — that we do care about them,” he said.
Half Moon Bay also announced an additional testing site in their city starting Wednesday. Supervisor Dave Pine said he believed the additional testing sites, including the new centers in Daly City and East Palo Alto, have enhanced the visibility of the county’s effort to get more locals examined.
Rogers agreed, but suggested more work is necessary to enhance the testing access locally. To that end, she said state officials have denied the county’s request to establish more examination centers, claiming the resources are needed elsewhere.
Board Vice President David Canepa shared his dissatisfaction with that position, and called on his colleagues to consider pressuring state officials to reconsider.
“I feel, on this issue, the state has left the county behind. And I don’t think it is very fair,” said Canepa, pointing to the additional testing which is available in Santa Clara County and other regions of the Bay Area.
Board President Warren Slocum also noted a downfall of the county testing system operated by health care company Verily, which requires those interested in testing to register online.
Rogers said county officials have worked with the company to see if there might be alternatives to the Project Baseline website, but no progress has been made.
“There doesn’t seem to be a way around it,” she said.
In other business, supervisors introduced an ordinance to regulate gun sales in unincorporated San Mateo County. The ordinance would ban stores near neighborhoods, schools, churches and other sensitive locations. It would also require merchants to get a license, stay insured and establish security protocol.
Also, supervisors approved a proclamation declaring June as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, questioning, intersex and two spirit pride month in San Mateo County.
“With protests and unrest occurring around the country following the tragic death of George Floyd, it is more urgent than ever that we ensure all communities remain valued and welcome,” Pine said in a prepared statement.
Other supervisors expressed their support for the peaceful protesters rallying for justice following Floyd’s death at the hands of four Minneapolis police officers.
Horsley, the former county sheriff, said he was deeply ashamed of the officer conduct he saw on the footage of Floyd’s killing. Nearly overwhelmed by emotion, he also wished for an the end of fatal confrontations between black people and police.
“Unfortunately, it keeps happening,” he said.
Go to smcgov.org or call 211 for more testing information. Visit projectbaseline.com to register for the Verily testing program.
