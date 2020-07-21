As the county continues to navigate hurdles related to coronavirus along with tensions around housing and policing, the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors will hold discussions on virus focused assistance, K-9 units and housing development during a meeting at 9 a.m., Tuesday Morning.
Supervisors will take up a discussion on extending the countywide moratorium on evictions for nonpayment of residential rent directly related to COVID-19. The current moratorium is slated to end July 28, but if extended, the moratorium would last until Aug. 31, 2020.
Additionally, the board will discuss a measure involving a potential $2 million grant to be allocated toward the Child Care Relief Fund, a recovery fund for child care programs struggling during the pandemic. Of the fund, $1,350,000 will be given to child care centers with a minimum of 25 grants of up to $55,000 given out. An additional $650,000 will be reserved for family child care homes, providing up to $10,000 each to a minimum of 65 applicants.
A public hearing will also be held on a zoning change to a parcel of land in Moss Beach where a residential development including 71 affordable units is proposed to go. Current zoning guidelines permit the development of 148 units, allowing a mix of 96 market rate units and 52 affordable units.
The zoning change would reduce acre density from 13.6 dwelling units per acre to 6.5, leaving 54% of the parcel as open space. Development plans currently include 18 structures with two to four units included per two story building. Supervisors are being asked to amend the Local Coastal Program land use plan to require 100% of the units be affordable rather than 35% as originally set in 1986.
Supervisors will also have the chance to adopt a resolution allocating $45,250 of Measure K funds to the Foster City Police Department for the addition of a certified K-9 unit. The funds would go toward purchasing the dog and Trident K-9 training courses, a Bay Area based and police officer ran K9 agency.
The Board of Supervisors will meet remotely at 9 a.m. Tuesday, July 21, and will be streamed live at sanmateocounty.legistar.com and through Zoom at smcgov.zoom.us/j/96499366526. Remote public comments will be received by telephone during the meeting, prior to the close of public comment on an item. (669) 900-6833, Meeting ID: 948 9369 9088.
