The San Mateo County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday created three committees to address specific community concerns and needs related to the coronavirus outbreak.
The board appointed a two-member ad hoc committee that will explore how to reach out to minority populations who are being targeted during the COVID-19 pandemic due to xenophobia. Supervisor Dave Pine and board Vice President David Canepa to lead this committee. Board President Warren Slocum and Supervisor Don Horsley were also appointed to an ad hoc committee to address inequities exposed by the coronavirus and to adopt an equity platform to address any issues to ensure that immigrant communities have access to information and resources. The board also appointed Horsley and Supervisor Carole Groom to address the needs of seniors and resources available to them.
The county also set up a specific phone number to set up a ride to a COVID-19 testing center, in response to low testing at the sites. While Verily is not a county operation, it is conducting its testing and officials have been pushing for less stringent criteria so more people can be tested. The number to call for a ride is (650) 779-9375. It is available Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for those who have already been screened at projectbaseline.com and received an appointment time. Call 211 for other inquiries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.