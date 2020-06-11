Summer camp program directors and small business camp owners have been tasked with interpreting the county’s recent health order to provide modified youth camp options during a pandemic summer.
“I feel bad for parents because a lot of them need child care and their summer expenditure is spent and not available for other costs,” said Master Meggie Presti, owner and chief instructor of Core Taekwondo located in San Mateo.
The county health order announced May 18 allows for children to attend in-person camps as long as they are kept within a secluded group of 12 campers and facilities are not shared amongst other core groups. The order also prohibits children from simultaneously attending other programs or taking family trips during the duration of the camp. Camps were initially required to be held in four-week sessions though that was reduced to three weeks in an order announced May 29.
Presti runs a yearlong program and had to shift classes online in mid-March when the shelter-in-place orders were first announced. Having already moved online, the small business was prepared to offer a virtual summer camp but Presti was eager to provide in-person sessions which many parents had already paid for in January.
“We’re waiting to see how many of the 40 who have registered want refunds. Once we get all of that information if we’re in a position to refund we will whether that’s now or a month from now. You have to be able to sleep at night and look at yourself in the mirror,” said Presti about providing refunds while the business is struggling.
Core Taekwondo is now offering two three-week in-person camp sessions with virtual camps also being provided.
Camp canceled
Tony Basso, owner and executive director of Champion Summer Camp in Hillsborough said the regulations went completely against what his interactive camp stood for, ultimately leading him to cancel his summer program altogether.
“Social distancing destroyed what Champion is about, sadly. I looked at altering the program to change things up and to give kids as much of a social experience as possible but, with the county orders, it can’t be done. There’s too big of a disconnect,” he said.
Basso’s main source of income is from putting on the summer camp. He had been communicating his hopes for running the in-person camp this summer through email with interested parents before making his final decision to cancel. Despite the change in session lengths, Basso said the camp was “past the point of no return.”
Sign-ups for Champion Summer Camp began in January and February but Basso shut down enrollment just as the pandemic struck. Now that the camp is canceled, he has offered to fully credit parents for camp next summer. Parents requesting a refund were asked to only pay for the registration fee Basso had to pay a third-party company he contracts for enrollment assistance.
“There was no negative feedback. People are pretty sympathetic to the situation small businesses are in,” said Basso. “It’s definitely a lost year. ... I live a modest lifestyle, I can weather the storm. I’m a save-for-a-rainy-day type of guy.”
The Champion director plans to reopen his camp next year provided the pandemic has subsided.
“I’m optimistic,” he said. “I found happiness in life running Champion and I really enjoy it. I love seeing kids playing around and having fun. There’s others out there like me and I’m pulling for them all.”
Jamming online
Similar to Basso, Francesca Draughon, the founder and CEO of Hummingbird Music Studio in San Carlos, was hoping to run her Rock Band Camp in person this summer in partnership with the San Carlos Department of Parks and Recreation.
She was made aware the partnership would not be possible during a City Council meeting held May 26 when Parks and Recreations Director Amy Newby informed the council the city lacked facilities necessary to offer contracted camps this summer.
“The summer camp being canceled on me was the final straw. I was in tears calling the City Council. My last hope was we could teach camp,” said Draughon, a pianist and former Stanford University professor.
Newby offered a partnership for a virtual camp to Daughon but she decided to pivot to offering camp independently. She said offering the camp outdoors was not a feasible option due to a lack of restroom facilities and power sources for electronic music. She added it would have worked well as an in-person camp considering children are kept in groups of five and have access to individual instruments the entire session.
“As music teachers, we’ve had a few months to see how virtual learning can give us an opportunity to work with children. How do you have children play together on Zoom,” she said. “We figure they’ll learn their parts and record themselves and teachers will use online recording platforms to record a song. We keep saying as teachers this is how musicians do it in the studio.”
As for her business model, Daughon said the company has shifted back to how it functioned after its inception by leaning heavily on private lessons.
“As a small business owner, the pandemic has been devastating. We’re not the only one. It’s really tragic,” she said.
City camp efforts
Cities are stepping in to provide camps where they can. In San Carlos, capacity for the annual youth Adventure Camp could accommodate near normal enrollment numbers not including contracted camps.
“With our sports camps and club ed camps, that’s another 100 kids a week we won’t be able to serve,” said Newby.
Children will be kept in six mini camps of 12 but the city has room to expand if demand grows. Enrollment priority is being given to San Carlos residents though families outside the city may be allowed to register if space allows.
Redwood City will also host summer camp this year after a survey done by the Department of Parks and Recreation showed 46% of family participants said they would be interested in an in-person option.
“It’s been straining but it’s our job. It’s very important for parents to get back to work and to receive help in that regard,” said Chris Beth, Redwood City’s Parks and Recreation director.
Despite an interest in placing children in camp this summer, Beth said he expects to see half the revenue boost compared to years past.
“It’s a big deal. Typically for summer, close to a million dollars in revenue is brought in from fees and camp programs. That’s significant. The new program will bring in revenue this year but it still won’t come close,” he said.
Visit coretkd.com for more information on Core Taekwondo camps. Go to hummingbirdmusicschool.com/summer-camp-new for information on Rock Band virtual camp. Visit redwoodcity.org/departments/parks-recreation-and-community-services/summer-camps-aquatics for information on the Redwood City based summer camp and cityofsancarlos.org/government/departments/parks-and-recreation/youth/camps for camp information within San Carlos.
