Students in grades four through 12 who live or attend school in San Mateo County are invited to enter environmental videos by March 1 in the CEC Student Film Fest cosponsored by the Citizens Environmental Council of Burlingame and the Burlingame Environmental Club of Burlingame High School.
Students who wish to enter should submit an original video, not more than five minutes in length, on the environmental topic of their choice on the Film Fest website at burlingamefilmfest.com. This year submissions dealing with sea level rise or flooding have an opportunity for special recognition by the newly created San Mateo County Flood and Sea Level Rise Resiliency District, chaired by San Mateo County Supervisor Dave Pine, whose office is actively addressing climate change and its impact upon local communities.
The final entries will be screened and winners will be announced at the CEC Student Film Fest at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 23. The festival is open to the public and admission is free, but registration is required on the Film Fest website.
For more information about the new district, visit oneshoreline.org. For details on the Film Fest and to submit entries, visit burlingamefilmfest.com or email burlingameenvironmentalclub@gmail.com. There is no charge for entries.
