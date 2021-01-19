San Mateo County is still in Phase 1A of its COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan, the county announced on Thursday.
Via a COVID-19 update posted on its website, the county encouraged individuals eligible for the vaccine to contact their health care provider.
While the state granted approval this week for vaccinations to move into Phase 1B - which includes adults 65 years and older - the county has not yet begun vaccinations for that phase.
The county continues to vaccinate health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities as part of Phase 1A of vaccine distribution.
While most people will get vaccinated through their health care providers, those without a health plan can receive the vaccine via county partners. However, appointments are no longer available at the county’s vaccination clinic, hosted Monday through Saturday this week. The clinic catered to Phase 1A individuals not covered under a health plan.
