San Mateo County is still in Phase 1A of its COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan, the county announced on Thursday.

Via a COVID-19 update posted on its website, the county encouraged individuals eligible for the vaccine to contact their health care provider.

While the state granted approval this week for vaccinations to move into Phase 1B - which includes adults 65 years and older - the county has not yet begun vaccinations for that phase.

The county continues to vaccinate health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities as part of Phase 1A of vaccine distribution.

While most people will get vaccinated through their health care providers, those without a health plan can receive the vaccine via county partners. However, appointments are no longer available at the county’s vaccination clinic, hosted Monday through Saturday this week. The clinic catered to Phase 1A individuals not covered under a health plan.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription