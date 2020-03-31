The regional stay-at-home mandate will remain in place until at least May, said officials working diligently to ready San Mateo County for an expected surge in coronavirus cases.
The National Guard is helping set up a treatment facility at the San Mateo County Event Center with 250 beds designed to accommodate patients should local medical facilities grow overwhelmed. A similar facility is established at the Holiday Inn Express in Burlingame as well.
County Manager Mike Callagy said hospitals and medical professionals have so far been able to meet the need for care, but the additional resources in place could prove vital if the crisis grows more severe.
Hopefully the surplus beds, equipment and supplies will never be used, said Callagy, during the first press briefing held since the virus hit the region earlier this month.
In the meantime, he said preserving the shelter-in-place order and affiliated social distancing standards through April could help stem spread of the pandemic he considered the era’s defining test.
“This is our challenge. It is daunting. But it is something we are ready to face,” said Callagy, Monday, March 30.
The stay-at-home order spans across the Bay Area. Regional health officials are expected to offer more details on the extension in the next couple days.
Following a stern condemnation from Health Officer Scott Morrow directed at those who ignored initial shelter-in-place orders, Callagy said he believed more locals stayed at home last weekend.
There are 309 confirmed cases in San Mateo County, with six deaths linked to the disease. Callagy said officials are still gathering testing data which will help model a local curve of potential exposure and infection. Currently, he said the testing sample size is too small to be considered representative of the county.
In the county’s preparation work, officials also secured hotel rooms for those who must isolate after being exposed to the virus. He said some of the other rooms will be saved for those who traveled a long distance to aid the county’s response, and need a safe place to rest before returning home or to work.
He said officials are also working with testing company Verily to prioritize access for first responders who may have had contact with those infected. He said testing results for workers on the front lines in some cases have been available as quickly as 24 hours.
County officials also worked with website ZoneHaven to craft interactive maps to help locate essential services such as grocery stores, restaurants, pharmacies, medical centers and other resources still operating amid the crisis.
The company created the service to aid response efforts following the state’s rash of wildfires, but have been updated following the virus outbreak. The resource will be preserved through the peak fire season.
Callagy said the need remains for protective equipment to help those working testing sites at the event center. Unused N95 respirators, surgical masks and unopened packages of disposable gloves, hand sanitizers, disinfecting wipes and protective goggles can be donated to the Maple Street jail, 1300 Maple St., Redwood City.
To date, he said 440 volunteers have contributed to the local response effort, and those workers have been directed to nonprofit service providers, said Callagy. And he said the business relief fund formed to aid local companies suffering in the wake of the shelter-in-place mandate is seeking donations as well.
As the response effort takes greater shape, Callagy encouraged locals to follow orders to stay at home, barring essential trips during which they should remain vigilant and observe all precautions to avoid contracting the virus.
“We’ve got to assume it is everywhere,” he said.
Visit community-zonehaven.firebaseapp.com to see the interactive map of local, essential services. Go to smcstrong.org to see how to contribute to business relief efforts.
