The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office recently announced new efforts to reduce recidivism rates and increase mental health services for inmates, while new proposed state legislation is also underway.
The Sheriff’s Office is expanding its Behavioral Health Unit in Maguire Correctional Facility that will provide more educational programming, increased recreation and outside cell time, along with more clinical programming to help address mental health, according to a press release. The Behavioral Health Unit has been in place for several years and is a program that helps prepare inmates for life outside prison by offering life skills and other general education programs. The unit currently serves 40 people, with the hope the move will increase support and opportunities to socialize and integrate as more people are added to the program.
“This is a significant step forward in reducing recidivism in San Mateo County,” Sheriff Christina Corpus said in a press release. “BHU is a collaboration between the Sheriff’s Office and Correctional Health Services designed to enhance and expand mental health treatment for incarcerated persons. BHU will improve the mental health treatment programs in the jails and connect incarcerated persons with mental health service providers in the community for post-release support.”
The efforts are part of a larger push to improve and change mental health services for law enforcement and people in jail, a priority in her campaign for sheriff. During her campaign, she called for more mental health help for law enforcement personnel dealing with demanding jobs and providing a good mental wellness program for those in jail, particularly those dealing with substance issues and mental illness. She is currently going through a nationwide search for an assistant sheriff of corrections and is looking for someone with a corrections background.
At the state level, state Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, announced Wednesday he had introduced legislation to provide access to therapy for all incarcerated inmates as a way to help rehabilitate and reduce recidivism rates. Senate Bill 513, called the Reducing Recidivism Through Therapy Act, seeks to help inmates who have no access to mental health treatment, which represents the majority of state inmates, Wiener’s office said. Currently, only 30,000 of the 97,000 inmates have access to mental health therapy, with sessions sometimes as short as 15 minutes and with different therapists, making help harder, according to Wiener’s office. The bill would redefine it as 50-minute sessions up to two times per month by a psychiatrist, psychologist, licensed social worker or licensed therapist, with an appointment required within two weeks of a request, according to a press release.
“If we’re serious about reducing California’s abominable recidivism rate, we have to do something about the mental health crisis in our prisons,” Wiener said in the release. “Incarcerated persons need to be rehabilitated, but our outdated system for classifying mental health needs is providing poor care to some and no care to tens of thousands of others. Providing access to therapy for all prisoners, regardless of classification, security level, or sentence length is a compassionate step that will improve public safety.”
