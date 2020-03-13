A San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office sergeant, who prosecutors say Redwood City police stopped after seeing him nearly collide twice with a curb before striking a tree, pleaded no contest Wednesday to misdemeanor reckless driving involving alcohol and was placed on two years court probation.
Luis Dejesus Aquino, 49, refused to submit to field sobriety tests or answer any questions after he was stopped Sept. 14, 2019, prosecutors said.
He has to pay $1,589 in fines and fees, complete a First Offender Program and submit to chemical testing by any peace officer or probation officer, prosecutors said.
