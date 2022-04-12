San Mateo County sheriff’s deputies are looking for the suspect in an assault and robbery of a man at a gas station Monday night in unincorporated Redwood City.
The suspect allegedly approached from behind a man at the Spartan Gas Station at 2303 Spring St. shortly before 10 p.m. and struck him over the head, before taking his wallet.
The only description of the suspect is that he is a man who was wearing a hooded sweatshirt.
Anyone with information about this crime is encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Office at (650) 363-4911. Alternatively, callers may remain anonymous by calling the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office Anonymous Tip Line at (800) 547-2700.
