San Mateo County sheriff’s deputies arrested a 21-year-old man Monday on suspicion of multiple felonies during a surveillance operation in South San Francisco.
Officers were monitoring a stolen vehicle parked at the Courtyard Marriott hotel when Richard Tuiasosopo entered the vehicle, according to a news release issued Wednesday by the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office. They took him into custody moments later and found a loaded .45-caliber handgun concealed in his sweatshirt.
Police said he was also in possession of 5 pounds of marijuana and concentrated cannabis for sale.
Officers arrested Tuiasosopo on suspicion of three felonies, including possession of a stolen vehicle, vehicle theft and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
