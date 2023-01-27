San Mateo County officials and nonprofits have spent decades seeking to improve living conditions for the area’s most underserved. After Monday’s shooting of Half Moon Bay farmworkers, many living in squalor, officials acknowledge there’s more work to do.
“I think, overall, the county has worked hard to serve the farmworker community through housing and economic assistance and health care but this has been an eye opener on how serious the conditions are and we need to do better to address it,” Dave Pine, president of the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors, said.
Up to 1,600 farmworkers live in the county with their families. As of 2019, nearly 270,000 immigrants called San Mateo County home, about 35.2% of the local population. Of those immigrants, 14.5% were new arrivals. And a review by the Migrant Policy Institute found that about 55,000 were undocumented.
Meanwhile, data from the U.S. Census Bureau found that about 6.2% of the county’s population was living below the poverty line in 2020. In an area where the median income is around $128,000, those earning around $40,000 a year fall below the poverty line.
A number of local initiatives have aimed to alleviate some of the burdens residents with low incomes may experience, especially those who are shut out of state and federal aid programs due to their immigration status.
Providing assistance
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the county established the Immigrant Relief Fund, a $9 million pool of money, seeded by both the county and philanthropic contributions, to provide thousands of undocumented families with a $1,000 grant. The program was meant to mirror federal relief being distributed to documented citizens.
Another similar program, launched last February, and backed by a $3.2 million contribution from the San Mateo County Children’s Health Initiative Trust Fund, provides 500 immigrant families with $400 per month for a period of 12 or 14 months. To qualify, participants had to be low-income earners who were ineligible for state or federal relief programs during the pandemic.
Officials have worked to expand Wi-Fi services and an Economic Opportunity Center which will provide low-income residents with job and skills draining among other forms of assistance is in the works. The board also recently formed a Farmworker Advisory Commission meant to be a body of 10 leaders in the farmworker community who will be tasked with helping develop policies to uplift other agricultural workers. That body is still in its infancy, however, and has held one meeting so far.
The county is also the main health care provider for those who cannot qualify for state and federally subsidized medical insurance. As of 2020, the county’s Access and Care for Everyone program served 23,000 of the more than 130,000 members enrolled in its parent program, the Health Plan of San Mateo.
Pine said the county also supports the work of nonprofits specifically focused on serving coastside farmworkers including Puente in Pescadero, Coastside Hope in El Granada and Ayudando Latinos A Soñar in Half Moon Bay.
Together, the nonprofits and county have provided day laborers with access to mobile health care services, COVID-19 vaccines and testing, food assistance, emergency housing and utilities assistance, and other basic needs.
“There’s a lot of fear amongst farm laborers to engage with any kind of county program. We know that’s the case so working with groups like A.L.A.S. and Puente helps to break down that barrier. There’s a real hesitancy of farmworkers to avail themselves of these services,” Pine said.
Immediate action
A.L.A.S., in particular, has played a vital role in recent days as Half Moon Bay residents grapple with the aftermath of a mass shooting. Seven neighbors were killed, leaving dozens of family members reeling and a community to heal.
Even more resources have poured into the area; however, the shooting has revealed substantial deficiencies in how many have been living. Deplorable, that’s how Ray Mueller, San Mateo County District 3 supervisor, described the conditions.
“I can’t imagine being in one of these sheds in the height of a storm that just went through here,” Mueller said. “I’ve seen other sites that are in pretty bad shape but this is by far the worst that I’ve seen. In this terrible tragedy, this is an opportunity, now that the light has shone so bright on it, as a county to do something about it.”
Ultimately, Pine said, more housing is needed in the area. As part of the state’s housing element process, the county has had to plan for more than 2,883 homes to be built in unincorporated areas. Over the next eight years, Half Moon Bay is expected to help facilitate the development of 480 new homes.
Mueller said the county is willing to work with the owner of the mushroom farm to build adequate housing on site, noting the housing portion on the property is technically in Half Moon Bay.
The effort would be a continuation of similar county efforts. U.S. Rep. Anna Eshoo, D-Palo Alto, previously led the push to open Moonridge MidPen Housing in the early 2000s which provided 160 units of low-income housing to farmworkers in Half Moon Bay. More recently, former District 3 Supervisor Don Horsley led an effort to establish portable farmworker housing on various farms using dollars from Measure K, a half-cent sales tax in the county.
An Agricultural Workforce Housing Needs Assessment, funded primarily through Measure A sales tax funds and conducted in 2016, found that between 1,020 to 1,140 more housing units were needed to meet unmet housing needs for farm workers. Those figures don’t account for any repairs or upgrades that would be needed in existing homes, the report clarifies.
Given the report’s findings and A.L.A.S’s frequent interaction with farms in Half Moon Bay, Pine said the county had to have been aware. But he also noted many likely fear coming forward about concerns with their living conditions or are still unaware of what support is out there.
Even if they were to come forward, Pine said the county and other jurisdictions face another dilemma — if they condemn a home, it could leave many without a place to go. Still, Pine said more immediate focus needs to be placed on code enforcement.
“We know much more needs to be done. The difficult part is many of the current farm worker housing is very low quality and may not be up to standards. But if you red tag them and take everyone out, you have another crisis,” Pine said. “It’s a real balance.”
