San Mateo County will seek state funding to help build affordable farmworker housing on the coastside, potentially in partnership with Half Moon Bay, a city still healing from a targeted assault on its vulnerable farmworker community.
With the board’s unanimous approval, county staff will be submitting an application for a $5 million grant through the Joe Serna Jr. Farmworker Housing Grant Program, a funding opportunity from the California Department of Housing and Community Development named after the late mayor of Sacramento who grew up as a farmworker.
“The Joe Serna grant program represents a tremendous opportunity for the county,” board President Dave Pine said in a press release. “If state funding is granted, we can begin to address the chronic housing shortage among our essential agricultural workforce.”
The move comes about a month after a gunman entered two farms in Half Moon Bay — California Terra Garden and Concord Farms — and killed seven co-workers. The incident shook the Peninsula and revealed that dozens of families had been living in substandard conditions.
Following the tragedy, Terra Garden announced plans to construct new permanent homes on a separate portion of the property for employees and their families. More immediate housing solutions are being funded in part by the county after the board approved a $750,000 allocation to temporarily house 18 families in Half Moon Bay and surrounding areas for the year while more long-term solutions are developed.
A total of $1.5 million is needed to fully fund the year of housing. Officials hope to attract philanthropic support to cover the funding gap. County staff are expected to return to the board at a later date to discuss plans for more long-term housing solutions.
County Executive Officer Mike Callagy lauded county and Half Moon Bay staff who helped draft the grant application on short notice. If approved, the grant will help the county purchase manufactured homes that would then be sold to low-income farmworkers, a key objective of the grant program that aims to “assist lower-income agricultural employees and their families to become or remain homeowners.”
“As you all well know, we have that need on the extreme end, especially in light of what has happened with the farmworkers who have been displaced recently,” Callagy said, noting county and Half Moon Bay officials are still working on identifying a site. “We are very hopeful that we will get this $5 million ask that will allow these farmworkers to own these homes in the future.”
News on whether the county and Half Moon Bay are awarded the state grant is expected to come by June. The $35 million program is part of the state’s Super Notice of Funding Availability program, which includes the Multifamily Housing Program, Infill Infrastructure Grant Program and Veterans Housing and Homelessness Prevention Program.
About $71 million has already been granted to four projects in the county through those various programs. South San Francisco received $28.8 million through IIG to help cover the cost of building 158 affordable new homes proposed as part of an upcoming 800-unit community in the Sunshine Gardens district.
The 71-unit Cypress Point development in Moss Beach received $17.8 million, a 72-unit apartment proposal in Daly City was awarded $3 million and the 69-unit Eucalyptus Grove proposal in Burlingame was awarded $22 million through the Multifamily Housing Program fund.
District 3 Supervisor Ray Mueller said he feels very optimistic about the county’s odds of being awarded the grant and, like Callagy, shared his appreciation for the staff who pulled the application together in under two weeks, in a phone call after the meeting.
“I’m very, very grateful,” Mueller said, adding later, “Our work is just beginning.”
