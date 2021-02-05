San Mateo County planners are seeking input on Connect the Coastside, a plan to expand transportation options and improve mobility along the coast.
The project team will present the plan at a San Mateo County Planning Commission meeting on Feb. 10. The virtual meeting begins at 9 a.m. and can be accessed via Zoom at smcgov.zoom.us/j/95619838159. Written comment can be sent to planning_commission@smcgov.org.
Connect the Coastside, a plan which has been in the works for seven years, aims to “uncork notorious bottlenecks” by increasing transportation choices, making travel safer for pedestrians and bicyclists, improving traffic flow and increasing use of public transit.
Improvements will focus on areas surrounding state Highway 1 and State Route 92, specifically in the unincorporated communities of Montara, Moss Beach, El Granada, Princeton and Miramar.
The plan also recommends new land use policies to help reduce traffic, protect natural resources and preserve the character of the community by limiting development.
Overall, the plan could cost nearly $77 million, with projects such as improving signs on State Route 92 costing $2,000, a pedestrian crossing over Highway 1 costing $4.8 million and a multimodal trail costing $9.1 million.
Potential funding sources include county funds, regional, state or federal grants and development fees from new land-use policies.
The project is led by the county’s Planning and Building Department, multiple other offices and departments and a number of consultants and engagement partners.
Following community outreach in 2020, a final draft of the project was released Jan. 20.
The project team then presented at a Jan. 27 meeting for the Midcoast Community Council, an advisory council representing unincorporated communities along the coast. A video from that meeting is available at youtube.com/watch?t=91&v=L8ALxK-egtY&feature=youtu.be. Documents related to the project, including the final project draft and an online feedback form, are available at planning.smcgov.org./connect-coastside.
