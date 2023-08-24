San Mateo County may acquire half an acre of land along Middlefield Road in North Fair Oaks while possibly vacating a portion of County Road in Moss Beach, following two separate votes by the county Planning Commission.
Two items were put before the San Mateo County Planning Commission Wednesday morning, both asking whether vacating part of County Road and purchasing a collection of parcels would comply with the county’s general plan.
The items were initially listed on the consent calendar, a section of an agenda where items are approved as a group given that they’re routine in nature, but were pulled for further discussion. Ultimately, the commission’s five members unanimously agreed the items conformed to the general plan.
The first item was put forward by the county’s Real Property Division, which is seeking to purchase 0.473 acres of land along Middlefield Road. The purchase would include three parcels, 3009 and 3017 Middlefield Road and 407 Second Ave.
Community Development Director Steve Monowitz said the county is yet to determine what it would do with the site currently zoned for medium density, neighborhood mixed use. Nearly 12,000 square feet of commercial and retail space are on the site. The county would go through a more formal planning process if supervisors agree to acquire the site.
“The opportunities to acquire land by the county on Middlefield are very few and far between. So, as I look at it, that’s true we haven’t determined what it can be for, but at least if we can acquire it and hold it, we can figure it out,” said Commissioner Manuel Ramirez who represents the area and advocated for adding parking to the site given that the county’s Middlefield Road Improvement Project has resulted in a loss of 30% of parking along the business corridor. “If we don’t like it, we can always ask the county to put it back on the market and sell it, if we don’t like what it would be used for. But I would probably argue more for the acquisition by the county because we may lose that opportunity for a long time before we’re able to get something again.”
The second item, also from the Real Property Division, asked the commission to weigh in on a request to vacate approximately 3,654 square feet of a public right-of-way easement of County Road adjacent to 106 Los Banos Ave. Doing so would allow the residents of the 106 Los Banos property to build a retaining wall, leveling the approach to their driveway and making the property accessible to emergency, medical and delivery vehicles.
Commissioners expressed some concern vacating the easement would create access troubles for utility providers but staff assured the commission that any agreement would include a provision retaining access.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.