Coronavirus cases have continued to fluctuate within San Mateo County but high reports of infection with the Latino community has drawn added attention.
While infections within the Latino community remain the highest in the county at 1,118 testing positive, COVID-19-related deaths of Latinos account for less than a fourth of those reported. Srija Srinivasan, the deputy chief of San Mateo County Health, attributed the statistics to two factors.
The first possible explanation is many Latinos have continued to contribute to the essential work force throughout the time of the pandemic, heightening risks of contracting the disease. Simultaneously, the Latino community is made up of a younger demographic who are less likely to succumb to the illness if contracted, said Srinivasan.
“For people performing essential work and for people who live in housing situations that are more crowded, there’s a greater chance of more exposure,” said Srinivasan, who noted the county has a diverse multicultural staff providing high-risk communities with advice on proper safety measures to prevent the spread of infection.
As for countywide infections, officials reported an additional 176 positive cases of the highly infectious respiratory disease bringing the total to 2,475 infections since last reported Friday, June 6. The death toll has also seen an increase of five since last Friday, rising to 93 deaths countywide.
Of countywide coronavirus-related deaths 31 have been in the 80-89 age group and an additional 30 in the 90+ age group, three more than previously reported. The total deaths of those living in long-term care facilities, which sits at 59 individuals, remains a concern for officials.
Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients have dropped since Friday from 66 to 39, five of which are currently receiving care within the ICU. Currently, there are 171 individuals being housed in hotels and RVs across the county.
County Manager Mike Callagy also expressed enthusiasm for the extension to July 10 of the Great Plates program, a delivery service providing meals to nearly 1,300 clients. Clients of the service include elderly community members and those with underlying conditions.
“As late as last night we didn’t know if [the program] would continue but at the 11th hour we were notified the program will be continued for another month,” announced Callagy. “We’ve put $1.1 million back into local business, keeping people employed and providing delicious nutritious meals to people. It’s a win, win.”
County officials are expecting to see a hike in positive coronavirus tests in the coming weeks in part to local demonstrations taking place and the reopening of many businesses including outdoor dining capabilities. Officials said the county has yet to meet state requirements for beginning Phase 3 including experiencing no deaths for at least 14 days and consistent reduction in COVID-related hospitalizations.
For more information on the Great Plates program call (800) 675-8437. For more information about coronavirus call 211.
