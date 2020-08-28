Twenty private and independent school schools applied for waivers to start in-person elementary classes amid the pandemic which has otherwise shuttered classrooms across the county.
Waiver applications arrived Thursday, Aug. 20, the first day the eligibility window opened, and have trickled in regularly over the subsequent week, said county Office of Education spokeswoman Patricia Love. No public schools have submitted applications.
Gov. Gavin Newsom issued rules last month that shut nearly all the state’s K-12 schools for classroom instruction at the start of the academic year. Schools in counties on the monitoring list can’t resume in-person learning until their county is off the list for the 14 days, except for those that obtain an elementary school waiver.
Waiver applications must include guidelines for how each school plans to assure the health and safety for students, teachers and the rest of the school community amid the pandemic. Only elementary grades are allowed to apply for the waivers, and grades 7-12 must largely wait for health conditions to improve before reopening classrooms.
Applications are filed with the county Office of Education, and those eligible are forwarded for further review to the county Health Department which ultimately advances viable candidates to the state Department of Health for approval.
Love said no schools in San Mateo County have been approved yet, but estimated the earliest date they could be allowed to begin in-classroom sessions would be early September. Two private schools in Santa Clara County are among the 113 approved by the state to reopen campuses, and a majority of the rest are in Southern California.
The local schools which have applied for the waiver will not be identified, but the state is publishing a list of those which have had applications approved.
Educators support a return to the classroom for those schools which can reopen campuses in accordance with the health guidelines previously established by county officials.
“In-person instruction is particularly valuable to younger students whose foundational literacy and numeracy skills are paramount to long-term academic success,” county Superintendent of Schools Nancy Magee said in a prepared statement.
Schools seeking a waiver must detail plans for keeping campuses clean and sanitary, while also demonstrating an ability to provide all the necessary personal protective equipment for students, teachers and campus staff.
Additionally, they must show an ability to adhere to social distance standards; limit class sizes; screen for sickness; trace those who have contracted, or been exposed to, the virus; communicate with the school community in case of an outbreak; and revert to online learning, if necessary.
While no public schools have applied for waivers, some local officials have expressed an interest in exploring the issue, especially for students who need additional educational assistance.
To that end, President Noelia Corzo said she favored bringing it before her colleagues on the San Mateo-Foster City Elementary School District Board of Trustees. And the Portola Valley Elementary School District discussed the option during a special board meeting Thursday, Aug. 27.
While the San Mateo Union High School District cannot apply for a waiver, Superintendent Kevin Skelly said his school system is focused on seeking opportunities to bring small groups of students back to campus when possible.
New guidance, released Tuesday, would allow for a limited return for children with disabilities and other special needs, including English language learners, children at risk of abuse or neglect or students who are homeless. It applies to children in grades K-12 in groups of up to 14 students.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
