San Mateo County students showed little growth from the previous year in the most recent round of standardized testing according to results from the Smarter Balanced examinations.
The scores released Wednesday, Oct. 9, illustrated 61.3% of San Mateo County students met or exceeded standards in the English portion of the test, while 53.4% of students met the same threshold in the math test. The marks amounted to a .4% jump in English and .3% increase in math from the previous year.
Despite the marginal gains, local students again outperformed their counterparts across the state, as 50% of California’s students met or exceeded the English standards and 39% met the same marks in math in the tests taken at the end of the previous school year.
While state students also made limited improvement from the year prior — to the tune of about 1% in each field — state Superintendent Tony Thurmond said more work needs to be done, especially in closing the looming achievement gap.
“Disparities between students of color and their white and Asian peers continue from year to year and demonstrate the importance of our priority initiative of closing the achievement gap. Education equity should mean equity for all students and right now, we are not there,” Thurmond said in a prepared statement.
County Superintendent Nancy Magee shared a similar perspective, noting the local gap between economically disadvantaged students and the rest of their counterparts is even wider than the state’s disparity.
In San Mateo County, roughly 37% of students classified as economically disadvantaged for the purpose of the test met or exceeded the English test standard, while 26% did so in math. The 24% difference in English and 27% in math is more than double the respective 11% and 12% gaps found in the same field on the state level.
The local achievement gap widens even further locally for English learners, as about 14% met or exceeded the test standard in English or math, about 2% above the achievement levels reached by similarly-identified students throughout the state.
“We celebrate and seek to learn from the districts that are making progress; however, the persistent gaps are troubling,” Magee said in a prepared statement. “It’s clear we have to deepen our commitment to systemic change and sharpen our efforts to serve each and every student.”
The California Assessment of Student Performance and Progress exam, or Smarter Balanced test, is given to students in third through eighth grade and in 11th grade. It is designed to gauge comprehension of Common Core curriculum, which focuses on critical thinking, writing, analysis and problem solving.
The computer-based test was introduced five years ago to replace the STAR test, and will help officials fill out the state achievement dashboard, which will be released in December.
Joan Rosas, San Mateo-Foster City Elementary School District superintendent, said the forthcoming dashboard will help officials to better analyze and understand areas of improvement.
“We are looking forward to the upcoming dashboard release which will allow the district to understand more clearly how our students are progressing toward mastery of the standards,” she said in an email.
In San Mateo-Foster City, 62% of students met or exceeded the English standard, matching last year’s mark, and 55% achieved similarly in math, up about one-half percent from the year prior.
For the San Mateo Union High School District, the amount of students who met or exceeded standards dropped about 1% from the year prior in each field, down to 70% in English and 50% in math.
Meanwhile, students in the Sequoia Union High School District improved the most locally, as 69% of students met or exceeded the English standard, up about 7% from the year prior, while 52% achieved the same math standards, up about 4% from last year.
Redwood City Elementary School District students showed gains as well, as 54% met or exceeded the English standard and 46% met or exceeded the math standard, marking 2% and 1.6% gains respectively from the previous year.
John Baker, superintendent of the Redwood City Elementary School District, lauded the improvement by students and credited the school community for aiding their achievement.
“We teach each individual student and I commend our teachers, principals, support staff and the partnership with our parents as we all work together to help all students learn the state standards,” he said in a prepared statement, noting the district proficiency has improved 15% in English and 14% in math since the test was first rolled out in 2015.
South San Francisco Unified School District student achievement grew from the previous year as well, jumping by 2% from the year prior in English to nearly 52% meeting or exceeding standards with math proficiency rising about one-half percent to nearly 44%.
Also, Burlingame Elementary School District students improved slightly, up about 1% in both English and math, to 79% of students meeting or exceeding the English standard and 78% of students achieving similarly in math.
Students in the Belmont-Redwood Shores Elementary School District performed better as well, as scores jumped by about 2% in both fields from the previous year to 81% in English and 79% in math.
Meanwhile, the performance of San Carlos Elementary School District students dipped incrementally from the last year, down about 1% in both English and math to roughly 79% and 75% respectfully.
Despite the slight slip, Michelle Harmeier, superintendent of the San Carlos Elementary School District, commended the success of local students in an email.
“We are pleased to see the continued level of high performance of our students in third through eighth grades on the annual Smarter Balanced assessment,” she said.
Go to caaspp-elpac.cde.ca.gov/caaspp to see results.
(650) 344-5200 ext. 105
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.