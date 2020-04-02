Gov. Gavin Newsom instructed the education community to expect school campuses will remain closed for the rest of the year, but stopped short of directing a statewide switch to learning from home.
“Schools are closed, but classes are in,” Newsom said in a press conference Tuesday, April 1, noting the statement is not a mandate but an attempt to set reasonable goals for students, parents, teachers and the rest of the state school system.
The statement mirrors a similar perspective previously expressed by Newsom, who last month recommended families and educators prepare to stay home for the rest of the school year to stop coronavirus from spreading.
Local schools are interpreting the most recent statement differently, as the Redwood City Elementary, Sequoia Union High School and San Mateo County Community College districts officially announced plans to adopt remote learning arrangements for the rest of the school year.
“Our school district will not resume school on location at our sites for the remainder of the school year,” said John Baker, superintendent of the Redwood City Elementary School District, in a community bulletin. “Instead, we will remain open and continue teaching and learning using our distance learning format until the last day of school, which is scheduled for June 8.”
Most other local districts are following the direction of County Superintendent Nancy Magee, who issued a statement Monday, March 31, saying schools should expect to continue remote learning until at least May.
The direction is consistent with the most recent order from county Health Officer Scott Morrow, who mandated students to take classes from home throughout April.
“San Mateo County school district leaders are committed to ensuring that students, families and staff remain engaged and students continue to make progress in their learning,” Magee said in a prepared statement. “This is a traumatic time for our youth; they need their schools and teachers more than ever.”
Reassessments of the local campus shutdown deadline will occur periodically over the coming weeks. Educators have been clear to note that campus shutdowns should not be interpreted as classes ending for the semester, and that remote learning obligations will continue until the final day of the school calendar.
Magee’s comments came in the immediate aftermath of state Superintendent Tony Thurmond issuing a statement indicating that it would be best for the health and safety of students if they stayed at home until the end of the spring semester.
“It currently appears that our students will not be able to return to school campuses before the end of the school year,” said Thurmond in a prepared statement Tuesday, March 31.
He reiterated those thoughts during the Wednesday remote press conference with Newsom, saying he was uncertain when it will be safe for students to return and that school communities should assume remote learning arrangements must stay in place.
“I’m urging all superintendents to proceed as if we can only educate our kids through distance learning for the rest of the school year,” he said.
To ease a burden facing those struggling to cope with the unconventional times, Newsom said Google is providing 100,000 internet access points in the effort to make free, high-quality internet available to Californians. The company is also offering Chromebook computers to those without devices capable of accessing the internet.
Noting coverage gaps still exist in some rural communities, Newsom said the contribution will go far to closing the digital divide and addressing the inequity amplified amid trying times.
To provide further assistance for students, Thurmond said his office has been collaborating with partners at the state’s higher education system to craft a more forgiving college admission system.
University of California, California State University, community colleges and private institution officials have all expressed a willingness to work alongside students planning their path past high school.
Pass or fail grading systems, unavailable test scores and certain financial challenges are among the issues which Thurmond said will not be held against students applying to colleges.
For his part, Newsom expressed deep gratitude to the parents coping with the challenges of having to educate their child at home, in many instances while still working remotely.
“I just want to go deeply to express an appreciation to all of the moms, all those teachers, all those caregivers,” he said. “I know how stressful this is. Trust me, I know.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.