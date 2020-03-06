To protect students, teachers and their school community against the threat of coronavirus, education officials across the county are taking extra safety precautions — but none are planning to cancel classes.
Enhancing focus on sanitation, discouraging those feeling ill from coming to campuses and following closely instructions from regional health officials are among the measures adopted by local districts.
San Mateo County Superintendent Nancy Magee said her office is taking guidance from county health experts and communicating those to local districts, with hopes the coordinated effort can preserve the health and safety of students.
With county officials declaring a local health emergency in the effort to improve responses and collect resources, Magee admired the diligence of her colleagues’ protection efforts.
“We turn to San Mateo County Health for guidance and assistance in helping us support schools, so we are pleased they may have more resources to do this important work,” she said in a prepared statement.
The county declaration arrived as officials at Menlo School, a private Menlo Park college prep institution, shuttered the campus temporarily after finding an employee came in contact with a patient who tested positive for coronavirus.
Such urgent measures in the northern Peninsula are unnecessary so, according to officials at school districts who said an outsize portion of their focus remains on preventative measures.
And while no school districts along the Peninsula canceled classes, county Health Officer Scott Morrow suggested closing campuses could be on the horizon.
“School closings present a particularly vexing social distancing dilemma but may be necessary to protect public health. Once school closings occur, they may be extensive and extended,” Morrow said in a public statement.
In the meantime, officials are committed are fending off the threat from local campuses.
“Our number one concern is the health and safety of our students and staff. To that end, we are in close contact with San Mateo County Health and San Mateo County Office of Education and follow their guidance,” said Dianne Willoughby, spokeswoman for the San Mateo-Foster City Elementary School District.
Students, teachers, administrators and other staff are encouraged to pay extra attention to washing their hands and should stay home when feeling ill, said Willoughby. Additionally, officials met with custodians to discuss classroom and campus cleaning procedures and school nurses are on high alert, she added.
San Mateo Union High School District officials are largely deferring to prevention guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said spokeswoman Laura Chalkley in an email.
Additionally, cleaning crews are using more regularly a high-powered Clorox electrostatic sprayer and disinfecting system in classrooms, restrooms and locker rooms, said Chalkley.
“This machine is said to kill coronavirus in two minutes. While we’ve used the machines weekly in our schools for the past two years, we are now using them nightly,” she said.
At the high school district to the south, Sequoia Union High School District officials are also remaining vigilant in regularly cleaning common areas to minimize the spread of germs, spokeswoman Ana Maria Pulido said in an email.
Bathrooms, water faucets, doors, classrooms, athletic equipment, the cafeteria and computers are among the items and areas crews are focused on keeping clean, she said.
Additionally, students and staff are encouraged to adopt healthy habits such as avoiding facial contact with unwashed hands, steering clear of those feeling sick, covering coughs and sneezes, disinfecting frequently, getting vaccinated and more, she said.
Peter Feng, spokesman for the South San Francisco Unified School District, said officials are coordinating with colleagues across the Peninsula to follow best practices.
“While the risk to the general public remains low, we are nevertheless working in collaboration with the San Mateo County Office of Education, the San Mateo County Health Department and the San Mateo County Community College District to proactively prepare,” he said in an email.
At the community college district, spokesman Mitch Bailey said officials established a task force to enhance communication and coordination around the issue. Additionally, officials worked to assure cleaning supplies are stocked and they ramped up an outreach campaign to promote healthy practices.
“We remain focused on ensuring that students, faculty, staff and members of the community have safe and healthy campuses,” he said in an email. “We are also reminding our campus communities to treat everyone with respect and compassion and not to stigmatize groups or individuals.”
(650) 344-5200 ext. 105
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.