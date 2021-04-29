With improved health conditions and expanded vaccination access allowing more students to return to campus, county Superintendent Nancy Magee imagined a relatively normal school year starting soon.
“I would expect that schools will be operating in a way that looks very much like pre-COVID,” said Magee, regarding her projection for the beginning of the next school year.
She measured those expectations by recognizing that mask wearing and rigorous health and safety protocols will likely still need to be preserved. But most students throughout the county should be offered a chance to start their next school year in a classroom.
“I think that all students will be able to be served in-person within a relatively traditional school day,” she said.
The perspective should comfort parents and school community members who have raised fears that campuses would stay shuttered and remote learning mandates would linger into the next school year.
But as the public health crisis has lessened in the past few months, Magee said all 23 school districts in San Mateo County are offering some in-person instruction and many have added capacity.
Magee said her office has received 47 requests from school districts, private schools and charter schools in the past two weeks seeking approval to allow more students to return to campus.
“I think it is going amazingly well,” said Magee, regarding the school reopening process.
She balanced that perspective by acknowledging that concerns remain on the horizon.
A key focus for Magee and other school officials is preserving the option of offering online learning to the select students who need to stay remote due to health concerns or other considerations.
The ability for state schools to offer remote learning to students expires Wednesday, June 30, and state lawmakers are working up to the deadline negotiating over how the law should be shaped.
For her part, Magee urged legislators to continue allowing educators the flexibility of offering online lessons, noting how the rigor of remote learning has improved over the course of the last year.
“Most students and families will choose to be back in person for a full instructional day and that’s what most schools will be providing,” she said. “And so that will be available to all, why would you take away another layer of support that could help students keep moving forward and succeeding?”
What’s more, with drought conditions fueling fears of a worsened fire season and concerns over poor air quality, Magee said online education could prove a valuable asset beyond the pandemic.
“We’ve learned so much in the past year and a half, I hope we can apply it,” she said.
School officials are also looking to state lawmakers for greater guidance regarding updated health and safety protocol, said Magee. She said hopes are that physical distancing requirements will take a less pronounced role in the next round of regulations.
It is important the issue is resolved shortly though, because she said physical distancing requirements are essential to consider when determining student capacity, staffing levels and other complex issues which require thoughtful planning.
“A lot of districts won’t be able to fit everyone in the classroom if you have to stay 3 feet apart,” said Magee, who acknowledged some gesture from health officials that physical distance is less critical so long as other safety protocol are followed.
Magee said she is also keeping an eye on expanded vaccine eligibility for younger students. School officials are trying to help those between 16 and 18 get vaccinated before the end of the semester, said Magee, and she is hopeful those as young as 12 will be in the next tier to get the immunization this summer.
Noting that vaccinating older students will be critical because they migrate to multiple classrooms and have more exposure across campuses than younger learners, Magee said she is optimistic that more shots will be soon administered.
“That is a big priority for the school community,” said Magee.
