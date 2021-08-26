COVID-19 cases have popped up across San Mateo County schools but education and county officials assure the public that while this is to be expected with students as infections rise in the county, rates are still low and spread does not appear to be occurring on campuses.
“Community spread shows up on school campuses but we definitely have many layers of safety in place to prevent transmission at school so when students come to school they’re not at serious danger of contracting COVID,” San Mateo County Office of Education Superintendent Nancy Magee said.
Thousands of youths have returned to in-person instruction the past few weeks, per state requirement. Districts have prepared by investing in ventilation system improvements, requiring masking and encouraging vaccination for anyone eligible.
State mandates have taken precautions a step further, mandating teachers to either show proof of vaccination or submit to routine testing. But vaccinations are still not mandatory for students and many students remain ineligible for vaccines, being under the age of 12.
The return also coincides with a summer spike in COVID-19 cases which Magee and district officials said will inevitably be reflected in school campuses.
More than 47,800 county residents have tested positive for the virus with 3,505 occurring within the past 30 days. Hospitalizations have also hovered around 50 patients with COVID-related illnesses, with about 20 in the ICU. The county’s daily new case rate has fallen from 126 to 115, according to Chief of Health Louise Rogers’ Message from the Chief, but the figure is still substantially greater than what was reported in April, before the delta variant took a strong hold of the region.
Though districts are required to report new cases directly to County Health, officials have opted to keep the figure confidential, citing concerns for fraying relationships with school communities.
“We believe that not sharing data publicly about school outbreaks protects those relationships, encourages participation in contact tracing, and allows processes for testing, isolation, and quarantine to be effective in preventing further exposure, especially when children under 12 are not eligible for vaccination,” County Health spokesperson Preston Merchant said in an email.
Dr. Curtis Chan, the county’s deputy health officer, said in an interview Friday that the county is working closely with the Office of Education and school districts to monitor cases. No outbreaks have been observed on any campus just yet, he noted, and Magee reiterated on Wednesday.
Cases that have occurred in school districts have largely been contracted from outside school environments, Magee said. She also pushed back on recent headlines suggesting otherwise, particularly in San Mateo-Foster City School District where one staff member and 12 students out of roughly 11,000 have tested positive for the virus.
“These terms are being misused,” Magee said, noting that cases have popped up sparingly on campuses and “all have stories underneath.”
Expected cases
Echoing Magee, San Mateo-Foster City School District Superintendent Diego Ochoa said that only one of the district’s 590 classes has implemented a full quarantine after three students at Foster City Elementary School contracted the virus.
Ochoa estimated that up to 150 students are currently in modified quarantine, an arrangement that allows an asymptomatic student who has come into contact with someone positive with the virus to still attend classes. The student is required to mask indoors, encouraged to mask outdoors, required to test at least twice and prohibited from participating in extracurricular activities within 10 days after exposure.
“As more cases go up [in the county], more numbers will go up in the district,” Ochoa said. “We expected this percentage of rate to take place.”
Infections have not occurred on campuses, a testament to the district’s safety procedures, Ochoa said. Students are required to complete a symptom screening at home before coming to campus and are encouraged to stay home if any symptoms are detected. That was the case with the 12 students, all of whom entered school when asymptomatic, he said.
A similar number of COVID-19 cases have been identified in the San Mateo Union High School District with four staff members and nine students testing positive so far, district spokesperson Laura Chalkley said in an email. While each of the 13 people are in isolation, only six other students are in modified quarantine, she added.
District Superintendent Kevin Skelly noted that high school districts may experience campus infections differently than districts with younger students given that all high school students are eligible for vaccines. About 87% of SMUHSD students and 97% of teachers have been vaccinated, Chalkley said.
Like Ochoa, Skelly said the district anticipated that infections would occur during the school year, particularly as the virus surges regionally. Still, he assured the public that safety and education remain achievable priorities.
“When you have as much COVID as we have in our community as we have now, you’re going to have cases at schools and we think we can manage those cases and continue to provide really high quality education to kids,” Skelly said.
COVID-19 successes
At the Millbrae School District, only two people have recently tested positive for the virus, Superintendent Debbie French said. The one student who contracted the virus also never stepped foot on campus and has started the school year in isolation, French said.
The K-8 district has implemented all state safety requirements and some beyond, French said, but continues to assess where improvements are needed. Going into the new school year, she said she anticipated cases would occur but had no expectations for how it would hit the district which also went with very few cases when hosting in-person classes last school year.
“We’re trying to do the very best by our kids to make sure the health and safety of students and staff comes first and foremost,” French said. “We’ve taken everything very seriously. We don’t take it for granted.”
Magee said layered safety precautions put in place across districts are working as intended by preventing the virus from spreading between students. Though schools are guarded against COVID-19, children are still at risk of contracting the virus, at which point, Magee said communities will have to “adapt to the new cadence.”
“We’re committed to students coming to school in person and some students are going to be in modified quarantine in schools and in some cases will have to isolate,” Magee said. “We’re just going to have to sort of adapt to that cadence through the year because COVID will be with us for a while.”
(650) 344-5200 ext. 106
(1) comment
Thanks for your leadership, Nancy. You have navigated this pandemic amazingly well considering all the moving parts and parties with opposing demands.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.