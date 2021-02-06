As support of hazard pay increases for grocery store employees gains momentum in the Bay Area, officials from San Mateo County, San Mateo and Belmont are exploring action as well.
The Belmont and San Mateo city councils will begin discussions on the feasibility of ordinances targeting grocery store employees at meetings in February, while San Mateo County Supervisor David Canepa said his office is exploring a possible ordinance on hazard pay for grocery stores for the county. Canepa’s plan would target grocery, drug, retail and pharmacy stores that employ more than 50 people. Canepa said he would like to see a $5 hourly increase for each employee for around 120 days, although nothing is final. He believes large companies like Safeway and Target should be doing more to help essential workers. He hopes to bring an ordinance to the Board of Supervisors in late February to early March.
“These workers are putting their lives on the line day in and day out,” Canepa said.
Under his plans, the ordinance would apply to unincorporated areas and cities that have not passed an ordinance on the issue. If a city, like San Mateo or Belmont, passed its own, the city’s ordinance would take precedence over the county’s.
San Mateo Councilwoman Diane Papan raised grocery worker hazard pay at a Jan. 30 San Mateo study session, with enough interest from the City Council to instruct staff to begin discussions. The city is moving forward with a report and presentation from the City Attorney’s Office as part of a study session at the council’s Feb. 16 meeting. If the council is interested in pursuing an emergency ordinance, it will come back at the following meeting. The city has been reaching out to grocers through email to make them aware of the topic. The city is asking grocery stores like Draeger’s to comment and participate in the process, said Jennifer Chen, San Mateo economic development manager.
Papan wants hazard pay because people in the grocery industry are on the front lines and have higher cases of COVID-19, while large grocery stores are recording record profits. She said by email that grocery workers have a 1 in 5 chance of contracting COVID-19 compared to 1 in 100 for the general population. She envisions the plan as targeting large-scale employers in San Mateo like Safeway and Target, with eligibility based on the number of employees.
City Attorney Shawn Mason said Friday the unfinished presentation and report would have information about ordinance features involving what hazard pay increases would be per hour, its duration, expiration dates, and to what businesses it would apply.
“Where do you want to draw the line; what dollar amount do you want to require?” he said.
He would lay out the options and ask the City Council for direction on features and comment on a potential ordinance. He would also provide examples of ordinances that have passed, like recently in Oakland, and get context from other cities in the county considering something similar. The Oakland ordinance includes provisions adding $5 an hour to the pay of each employee at large grocery stores. The Oakland ordinance would remain in effect through the purple, red and orange tiers and would become ineffective during the yellow period. It also applied to grocery stores at least 15,000 square feet that employ 500 or more employees nationwide. Oakland is facing legal action for its ordinances related to hazard pay, and he will also provide context to the legal issues raised by the plaintiffs.
The California Grocers Association, a nonprofit comprised of over 300 retailers and around 150 grocery supply companies, filed federal lawsuits Wednesday against the city of Oakland to challenge the ordinance, saying the cost increase would be either passed to the consumers or lead to cut employees, store hours or closures.
“In addition to clearly violating federal and state law, the extra pay mandates will harm customers and workers,” said Ron Fong, president & CEO, California Grocers Association, in a news release. “A $5/hour mandate amounts to a 28% average increase in labor costs for grocery stores.”
Belmont will hold its discussion Feb. 9. about an ordinance for hazard pay for grocery and drug store workers. Belmont Vice Mayor Julia Mates submitted the item for discussion and wants to gauge the reaction of hazard pay among the City Council given the ongoing pandemic, and the increased risk grocery workers face in the workplace as essential workers. Belmont Mayor Charles Stone will be recusing himself from the discussion because the firm he works for handles litigation cases for Safeway.
Belmont Councilman Tom McCune wants to hear both sides of the argument before making a decision. He acknowledged the contributions grocery store employees have made in their work, but he has questions about potential unintended consequences if it was passed without proper planning and consideration. He believes bigger chains like Safeway would manage, but he wants to ensure smaller local chains did not go bankrupt. He wanted to know if stores affected would put a surcharge on the price, passing it on to the consumer, and if people would begin shopping in different cities nearby based on the price markup. He also cited concerns about if the pay increase would affect union agreements of workers employed with the same grocery store company but in a city without the ordinance.
(650) 344-5200 ext. 102
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.