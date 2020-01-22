The dearth of bus drivers continues to cause reduced service on San Mateo County’s public shuttle system, though officials say the problem is stabilizing.
“The driver shortage continues to be an issue where shuttle routes are canceled,” Peter Skinner, manager of grants and fund programming for the San Mateo County Transit District, said at a meeting Jan. 9. “Unfortunately there isn’t really a supply of on-call drivers.”
Most shuttle routes are serviced by a single vehicle, though some have two. Shuttle services losses began in October 2017 and, at the peak of the shortage, six of the 50 total shuttles in the countywide system were suspended. The suspended vehicles have slowly been returning to service since April 2019 and today, just three vehicles remain suspended with plans to bring two back in the coming months, according to the district. For at least the first quarter of 2020, the problem has stabilized, Skinner declared at the meeting.
“Of course we still have three more quarters to go through, but for the first quarter of the year [the driver shortage] did stabilize,” Skinner said.
In response to the ongoing problem, the district recently launched a study that will analyze potential solutions as well as shuttle performance and operating models, Skinner said. The study is expected to take one year to complete.
In part because of the driver shortage, the San Mateo County Transit Authority spent about 25% less than it planned to on shuttles in fiscal year 2019 because they aren’t operating as frequently as projected. For the two-year cycle encompassing fiscal years 2019 and 2020, about $9 million in Measure A funds have been allocated for shuttle operations and, in fiscal year 2019, the first year of the two-year cycle, just $3.2 million was spent. Officials doubt the entire remaining $5.7 million will be used in fiscal year 2020. Measure A is a half-cent sales tax for countywide transportation projects and programs.
In fiscal year 2019, large employers kicked in $2.9 million or 47% of the bill for shuttle operations. About $10 million is available for shuttle service for fiscal years 2021 and 2022. A call for projects for the cycle covering those two fiscal years was released Monday, Jan. 20.
During the meeting, Skinner acknowledged that bus driver pay could go up sometime in the near future and said large employers might be asked to cover the difference.
The bus driver shortage also caused SamTrans last month to suspend its ECR Rapid route on El Camino Real and discussion of the problem and potential solutions will be on the agenda for the agency’s February board meeting.
There are a total of 35 shuttle routes in the county, the vast majority of which are commuter shuttles carrying workers between the BART and Caltrain stations to job centers. There are also community shuttles connecting riders to their shopping and medical needs, for example, and one door-to-door route that must be booked and does not operate on a regular schedule. The shuttle routes are meant to fill the gaps in regular SamTrans service and are operated by Commute.org, the Joint Powers Board, SamTrans and a handful of cities in the county.
During the meeting, officials also noted a disparity in performance metrics among the 35 shuttle routes, some of which could be reworked or even cut based on the findings of the shuttle study.
In fiscal year 2019, one of the most successful commuter shuttles in terms of cost per passenger was the one between the Millbrae BART station and Seton Medical Center, which costs $2.61 per passenger. But the Oracle shuttle operating in Redwood Shores by contrast costs $17.94 per passenger and the door-to-door one operating in Brisbane and Daly City costs $24.08 per passenger.
“Obviously we want more shuttles, but we want to make sure we’re using Measure A dollars effectively,” said Board Member Emily Beach, also the mayor of Burlingame.
(650) 344-5200 ext. 102
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.