San Mateo County’s Human Services Office at 1487 Huntington Ave. in South San Francisco has closed, with officials looking to find another location in the city.
The county has left the former site because its lease was expiring, and county staff tried to renew it, but they could not reach an agreement with the landlord, according to Navjeet Singh, the director of economic self sufficiency with the San Mateo County Human Services Agency. The building housed programs for public assistance and other services the county provides. The county is looking for a new location in the city, although Singh did not have a timeline.
“We are looking at South San Francisco,” Singh said. “We do definitely want to have a building in South San Francisco.”
The building closed April 28 and, on average, served about 1,500 to 1,700 people per month. The pandemic saw a lot of work shift online, and a lot of client work shifted to phone, although many people still need in-person assistance.
While the county looks for a new organization, staff will have more in-person pop-up events every Friday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Economic Advancement Center at 366 Grand Ave. in South San Francisco for program assistance help. Singh said its outreach team would also do more events in South San Francisco.
Singh said people can still go to the nearest county assistance building in Daly City at 271 92nd St. People can also go to other county locations in Belmont, Redwood City and East Palo Alto. Singh noted people can also process application and answers questions over the phone.
The former office location is in the Lindenville neighborhood, an area the city wants to create a new residential neighborhood, complete with city services and retail to support the growth. A new residential area would also be in the northern section of the neighborhood, north of Victory Avenue.
