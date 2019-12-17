The organizers of San Mateo County’s latest gun buyback are describing the event as a success after 392 firearms including eight assault weapons were collected.
“It went really well,” said San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Detective Rosemerry Blankswade. “We were busy all day and were really happy with the numbers we saw for the most part.”
Held Saturday in San Carlos and organized by the Citizens for a San Mateo County Gun Buyback in partnership with the Sheriff’s Office and other local law enforcement agencies, the buyback was the third in the county since 2018. That year, the citizens group raised $140,000 from local cities, which has been enough to cover the three buybacks. The group will soon be seeking additional funding for future buyback events.
For the most recent buyback, $39,700 was spent. Participants were given up to $100 cash for a handgun, shotgun or rifle and up to $200 for assault rifles. The guns are accepted anonymously with no questions asked.
Of the money given out this year, people chose to donate $1,450 to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Activities League.
There is no cap on the number of guns that can be submitted, with one person having turned in as many as 26 firearms she had inherited, Blankswade said.
Blankswade wasn’t surprised by the weapons turned in this year, but said last year’s event netted both a .50 caliber rifle and Thompson submachine gun.
The latest buyback collected slightly fewer firearms than the previous two, which organizers have attributed to the new location for the event and also the fact that other buybacks, including one in San Francisco, were held that year. Long wait times may have also played a role.
Tom Halfhill of Burlingame said he showed up to the buyback around 11 a.m. and sat in a line that didn’t move for 20 minutes. No one told him the cause or estimated timeframe for the holdout so he and others eventually gave up and didn’t turn in their weapons, he said.
“It was disappointing because I wanted to get rid of this gun and it didn’t happen” he said. “I don’t know how many guns they lost because of this.”
Organizers said the first few hours of the event saw longer waits, but lines “opened up dramatically” by the afternoon.
“The new location had some growing pains and we need to work out some things,” said organizer Danielle Lacampagne.
Lacampagne said participants completed a survey that will help improve the event moving forward and provide data on demographics of gun owners, adding that at first glance, it appeared most who showed up to the buyback inherited their firearms.
