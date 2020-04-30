Citing the slowed spread of COVID-19, Bay Area health officials loosened the stay-at-home order with an update granting local residents and businesses more freedom.
Construction, landscaping and other outdoor businesses such as garden nurseries may begin again May 4, and recreation such as golf, tennis, skate parks and other sports not requiring shared equipment will be allowed too.
The Wednesday, April 29, mandate spanning the counties of Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Francisco, San Mateo, and Santa Clara as well as the city of Berkeley offers greater detail on the stay-at-home order, which was extended through May earlier this week.
County Manager Mike Callagy said the new order with fewer restrictions is possible due to the adherence to the previous mandate and other social distancing standards which bent the curve of transmission.
“The reason we are moving in this direction is because San Mateo County, and the Bay Area as a whole, has done a very, very good job,” he said.
Slowed coronavirus transfer rates allow for loosened regulations, but a public health threat still remains, noted health officers. As of April 28, there are 7,273 confirmed cases (up from 258 confirmed cases on March 15) and 266 deaths (up from four deaths on March 15) in the seven Bay Area jurisdictions. There have been 1,136 confirmed cases of coronavirus in San Mateo County, with 48 deaths.
As a result, much of the shelter-in-place order remains. Trips out of the house are discouraged, unless for essential errands, and mass gatherings in public are banned. Face coverings are required on essential outings, but not while exercising.
But some businesses previously banned can resume again, such as real estate operations, barring visits to open houses which are occupied. Similarly, construction of all sorts is allowed to start, when previously only work to fix hazards or building affordable housing was permitted.
Landscaping and gardening companies, nurseries and other outdoor businesses can open too, along with auto dealerships with car lots in open space. Restaurants, including those with outdoor patios, must remain shuttered.
Certain recreation restrictions are lifted, as well. Golf, tennis, skating and other sports which do not require shared equipment or physical contact are OK.
Some San Mateo County parks will open, but with restrictions to promote social distancing. And beach parking lots and adjacent parking areas will remain closed to discourage large crowds forming along the water in the warm weather. To the extent beaches are open, umbrellas, shade structures, coolers, grills and other amenities are banned.
Also, long trips away from home in San Mateo County are still disallowed. The most recent order extends the trip boundary to 10 miles from home, up from 5 miles previously.
Looking ahead, Callagy said the burden will shift to state officials before it is possible to lift more restrictions locally. The Bay Area is largely aligned with the rest of the state, and Gov. Gavin Newsom must address California’s policy before more additional amendments are possible locally, said Callagy.
“For the county to move, the state will have to move first,” he said.
Enhanced access to testing, more contact tracing, availability of personal protective equipment and the ability of medical facilities to accommodate patient demand are all key factors in the criteria determining when to reopen society, officials have said.
For his part, county Health Officer Dr. Scott Morrow expressed his reluctance in releasing an extended order largely focused on essential business operation. Morrow alluded to a preference for health indicators playing a more central role in determining orders, while sharing his hope that will be the case as officials craft a more detailed framework for reopening society.
“If we continue to have the public’s cooperation, I have great hope that the COVID-19 indicators will continue to improve and this order can be revised before May 31, 2020, in a manner that focuses more on behavior (social distancing, face masks, etc.) and risk of disease transmission in contrast to categories of businesses,” he said.
(650) 344-5200 ext. 105
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.