Rory Davis and Carrie Mullet evacuated their La Honda home at 3 a.m. Thursday hours after an evacuation warning was announced due to the fast-moving CZU August Lightning Complex fires.
“We were like it’s time to go and we just had that feeling,” Mullet said. “At night when it was dark the whole sky was a deep, deep orange so we knew the fire was close.”
In the morning Sheriff’s Office deputies warned their neighbors in person to get ready to go, they were told. Later that day the evacuation warning became a mandatory order.
“We have neighbors who are panicking now and trying to get out so I feel we made the right choice by jumping the gun a hair and leaving,” Davis said. “We also didn’t want to be in the way of everyone else trying to get out of there.”
They packed as many belongings as they could into their fifth wheel camper and headed for an evacuation center established at the Half Moon Bay High School, located at 1 Lewis Foster Drive. By Thursday afternoon they felt they could finally catch their breath.
“We’re just starting to have a kind of normal day,” Davis said. “The last two days I couldn’t sleep.”
They left many belongings behind, including a motorcycle and canoe, but that day they were just happy to be safe.
As of Thursday evening, 3,660 people had been evacuated in San Mateo County and about 45,000 were evacuated in Santa Cruz County.
On Wednesday, Mullet’s niece and fiancé evacuated their home in Loma Mar based on mandatory orders. They could see flames at the end of their street when they left, she said.
Mullet’s mother also evacuated La Honda and is staying in a Half Moon Bay hotel.
Molly, who didn’t want to provide a last name and who is also a La Honda resident, packed her bags and left town on Tuesday. She’s since been camping at parks in the Half Moon Bay area with her partner, three dogs and two cats.
“I’m really worried,” Molly said. “The fire was right behind my house.”
Roughly 30 to 40 minutes from Half Moon Bay, La Honda and Loma Mar are hamlets in southern San Mateo County with populations of just under 1,000 people and just over 100 people respectively.
Molly said 10 of her co-workers who live in the area had been evacuated as of Thursday afternoon and at least three of them lost their homes.
“It’s really sad,” she said. “There are no words for it. My heart goes out to everyone.”
Amid the panic and sorrow brought on by the fires were also mundane moments Thursday. Cyclists could be seen cruising along Highway 84 while the area was under an evacuation warning, Molly said. And in Pescadero groups were casually eating at picnic tables as plumes of smoke grew bigger and bigger just over the nearest hill.
After a busy couple of days, it was a relatively calm scene Thursday at the Half Moon Bay evacuation center. Co-managed by the San Mateo County Human Services Agency and nonprofit Puente de la Costa Sur, the center was initially established in Pescadero and relocated Wednesday as the fires approached.
Due to COVID-19, evacuees cannot sleep at the center, but hotel vouchers are being offered and so far roughly 70 households have taken advantage of them, said Rita Mancera, Puente’s executive director. Several Half Moon Bay hotels on Thursday reported being fully occupied by evacuees.
The center also offers food and water, trained professionals eager to help, a mobile office with WiFi and Peninsula Humane Society first responders 24 hours a day. Evacuees are encouraged to register at the center even if they don’t need help just to have it on record they’re safe, Mancera said.
PHS is accepting dogs and cats that may not be allowed in hotels for 30 days for free. Animals can be taken either to the Half Moon Bay Center or to the Coyote Point shelter at 12 Airport Blvd. in San Mateo. So far, 10 dogs and 18 cats are staying with at the shelter and those numbers are only expected to grow.
PHS is increasingly working with other groups to rescue larger animals, including horses and cows, which are prevalent in the area home to many ranches. The occasional beach parking lot along Highway 1 is packed with horse trailers.
Mancer and her 30 or so colleagues at Puente — all trained in emergency preparedness — have been working around the clock to help those in need while themselves facing the same dangers. Most of Puente’s staff live in the area and several of them, including Mancer’s family, have evacuated.
“I have team members who as they are packing their things are still providing information to community members, helping them know what number to call and texting information for hotels and other resources,” she said while filling out grocery store gift cards for evacuees. “That’s really high caliber people right there.”
Corrine Rodriguez, a Puente staffer who lives in Loma Mar, fled Tuesday hours after the evacuation warning was announced.
“My house is in the back of my mind, but I need to make sure my community is safe as well,” she said.
While wildfire is a first for many in San Mateo County, Mullet is no stranger to them. She’s experienced several wildfires while living in Oroville and lost her previous home there to one of them. Her belongings were also destroyed by that fire as there wasn’t enough time to pack once it hit.
“It’s much better this time,” she said. “It’s much more relaxed and we’re here in Half Moon Bay, which is always beautiful.”
(650) 344-5200 ext. 102
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.