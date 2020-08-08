As an unprecedented number of people visit county parks daily with family friendly entertainment limited, the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors voted to eliminate vehicle entrance fees at Flood County Park and officials are exploring ways to reduce fees at other parks to make access more equitable for low-income families.
“Flood Park is the only municipal park that charges a fee and because of that, the fee serves as a barrier to access,” said Nicholas Calderon, the county parks director.
The measure, brought forward during a remote supervisors meeting Tuesday, had unanimous support. Board President Warren Slocum, who pulled the item from the consent agenda to allow for discussion, noted that more than 100,000 individuals visit Flood County Park annually.
“Many of those people come from the southern part of the county, obviously other parts too but this is a very significant development for those communities,” said Slocum.
Moving forward, a $6 vehicle entrance fee will no longer be charged at Flood Park, a 21-acre area consisting of picnic sites, playgrounds and sports fields located in Menlo Park. Removing the fee will result in a loss of nearly 50% of the park’s yearly revenue. Serving the public ultimately became a driving factor for deciding to cut nearly $90,000 of revenue, said Calderon who noted recent budget downfalls were taken into consideration before bringing the measure forward.
Eliminating Flood Park’s vehicle entrance fee is part of a larger analysis the county Parks Department is conducting to determine potential adjustments to vehicle entrance fees at other county parks. The analysis, being done by an advisory agency, CHM Government Services, will help guide decisions on whether to raise or reduce fees, provide fee waivers for county residents or to offer special fee-free days.
County parks with currently enforced $6 parking fees include Huddart, Junipero Serra, San Bruno Mountain, Memorial, San Pedro Valley, Sam McDonald and Pescadero Creek parks along with the Coyote Point Recreational Area. A variety of people are eligible for fee waivers including veterans, seniors 60 years of age or older, county employees and vehicles displaying a disability plate or placard.
Additional park fees are enforced such as reservation fees, programming fees and facility rental fees, all sources of revenue which have taken a hit due to the pandemic.
Opting to cut a major source of revenue coincides with a massive influx in foot traffic at public parks, resulting in a substantial increase in staffing needs to maintain cleanliness of bathrooms, trails and trash bin areas while also enforcing health guidelines. For many families and housebound individuals, parks have become the only option for entertainment as theaters, museums and other venues have been forced to close in response to the pandemic.
“When COVID-19 began and started to increase in February, our focus shifted to how we are providing services,” said Calderon. “We’re in a time when we know people are getting out to parks more and trends show that during economic downturns parks get more attention.”
The analysis is set to be completed by the end of this year after the pandemic forced the study to be put on hold. Once available, the data will assist in making difficult budget decisions facing all county departments. Until then, Calderon has expressed optimism for managing high volumes of visitors.
“The exciting thing is our visitor numbers are higher than normal and that’s just trail use. It doesn’t account for picnic sites or open grass areas. So many more people are out there and experiencing our trails and for us that’s exciting. It puts an additional responsibility on us of course but we’re excited to meet that challenge,” he said.
