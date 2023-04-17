They say no news is good news, but it’s not necessarily the case when it comes to the county’s housing market as it remains locked up with low inventory, drooping prices and everyone taking a wait-and-see approach, according to experts.
The main culprit is interest rates, of course, and that’s been the case for months now. What it’s done to the market is drop median home prices 8.81% from last year when it was $1.99 million for a single-family home in San Mateo County.
Soon after, in April of 2022, the housing market boomed. Median sale prices for single family homes were $2.2 million, the market’s peak since 2018, according to San Mateo County Association of Realtors. At the time, interest rates fluctuated between 4.72% and 5% for 30-year fixed rate mortgages and for-sale homes were on the market for an average of 15 days. Compass Real Estate Realtor Raziel Ungar said many sellers are still hoping for last year’s prices but it’s unrealistic in today’s market.
“The market is in a position where setting prices is very important for the sellers who really want to sell, as opposed to people who want a sale price from early 2022, when the market was at its peak, with very few exceptions.” Ungar said.
For those who bought their homes in the Bay Area from December 2012 to February 2022 interest rates were around 3.5% for a 30-year fixed rate mortgage and 2.65% for 15-year fixed rate mortgages. Then in November of last year, rates broke 7%, according to Freddie Mac.
“It is substantially more expensive to buy up because the interest rate could be nearly double what their current rate is,” Ungar said. “But, if someone is a real seller they put a fair price on their home and it will sell and most likely over the asking price.”
As of Monday, April 10, interest rates were 6.28% for a 30-year fixed rate mortgage and 5.64% for a 15-year fixed rate mortgage, according to FreddieMac. Many of Ungar’s clients are taking a wait-and-see approach, he added, which only exacerbates the housing stock issue.
However, Ungar said he is seeing a lot more clients looking at adjusted rate mortgage options hoping the rates will go down in the next few years. It all depends on their risk tolerance, he added.
This year’s first quarter was notably different for the housing market. Interest rates floated between 5% and 6% and the median home sale prices dropped to $1.75 million, nearly a quarter million dollars short from last year’s first quarter. For-sale homes were on the market an average of 30 days. Ungar believes the market is correcting itself after last year’s peak.
He previously explained that most homes around the country sit on the market an average of 30 days before being sold, the 15-day trend from April of last year was abnormal. There are fewer quality turnkey homes entering the market and fewer new qualified buyers entering the marketplace, he said.
“There is a meaningful percentage of buyers asking themselves if it is the best time to transact and some might say yes and others might say no,” Ungar said.
As far as the dip in prices, Ungar said it may be attributed to low inventory. Buyers have the leverage as sellers have to lower prices to attract more realistic offers. In the first quarter of this year, there were 591 closed sales reported in the county, another significant drop compared to last year’s 856 closed sales in the same quarter. The low inventory creates a domino effect and, with less buying power on the table, sellers are forced to lower their expectations, Ungar said.
While it has been a relatively slow start to the season, Ungar is starting to see the market pick up over the past week. Susan Gee Berry, real estate agent for Keller Williams Advisors in Burlingame, echoed Ungar’s thoughts on the slow start by saying she thinks the high interest rates froze out potential buyers who wanted to upgrade.
“I think the inventory is where the issues are, the window of people who were looking to buy up has closed,” Gee Berry said. “We have shrunk the motivation for a seller, every little piece plays a part in the market, there are still buyers and sellers out there, it just depends on their motivations.”
Gee Berry also believes it’s possible prices have been lowered to attract more activity. However, a turnkey house will get bids over the asking price as opposed to fixer-uppers. Gee Berry is telling her clients if they can afford to get in the market now, to do so, because once the rates go down there will be even more offers on homes.
She believes the county is now in a balanced market after cooling off from last year’s peak. However, people will always want to buy a home in the Bay Area and it is still competitive, she added.
(650) 344-5200 ext. 105
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.