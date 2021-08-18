Ballots are now being accepted for the Sept. 14 recall election of Gov. Gavin Newsom and San Mateo County election officials say the county is prepared to facilitate a COVID-safe and secure election season.
“The safety and security of elections is our top priority,” the county’s Chief Elections Officer Mark Church said in an emailed statement. “San Mateo County voters can be assured that our election systems and confidential voter information are safe and secure.”
County residents have begun to receive their 2021 Gubernatorial Recall Election ballots containing two questions, the first being whether to remove California’s current governor, Gavin Newsom, from office. The second question asks the public to select their choice for his replacement out of a list of 46 candidates.
As residents begin to complete and submit their ballots, Church said the San Mateo County Elections Office offers voters multiple secure and COVID-safe options for voting.
The office was one of the first to institute a vote-by-mail election model in 2016, allowing the public to vote from the comfort of their own home before placing their ballot in the mail, slipping it into a drop box or dropping it off at a Vote Center.
Starting Monday, Aug. 16, a total of 42 drop boxes have been available to the public, up from the 39 offered during the 2020 General Election. Of the drop boxes, 33 are steel containers bolted to the ground outdoors for round-the-clock access.
The remaining nine boxes are located inside libraries, administrative buildings and school facilities, containing security locks and fastening cables.
The public may also vote through the Remote Accessible Vote by Mail System, an option offered to people with disabilities, overseas voters and military personnel for years. The system allows the public to access, mark and print their ballot from a computer connected to the internet and printer. A signed Oath of Voter form or signed postage-paid return envelope provided within the Official Ballot packet must be returned.
With virus cases spiking in the region due to the delta variant, Church said the county’s “Vote-By-Mail election model is ideal for this COVID-19 environment we have been living with for the past 18 months.”
“Another top priority is the safety of our voters and elections staff,” Church said. “There is no safer place to vote than in the convenience of one’s home.”
Voters may access three in-person Vote Centers which were opened on Monday. An additional eight centers will be open to the public starting 11 days before the Sept. 14 Election Day with an additional 12 opening the day-of. Officials reduced the number of in-person centers from 45 during the previous election to 20 sites due to projected reduced turnout, according to a report completed by the county’s Elections Office for supervisors.
Like with the Nov. 3 presidential election, COVID-19 restrictions will be implemented to ensure public safety. Check-in tables will be fitted with plexiglass to reduce potential contagion while assisting voters, facilities will be routinely sanitized and the masks will be required when inside voting sites. Each site will have masks on hand.
The county will also be offering curbside voting, fitting Vote Centers with an informational sign with a bell. The public can activate the bell through their car window and a Vote Center Representative will provide the voter with a sanitized clipboard, pen and check-in form or verbally provide the VCR with the necessary information.
Voters can then choose to either receive a to-go Vote-by-Mail packet which can be mailed or placed in a drop box, or to complete and submit a paper ballot on site. If a ballot is completed on-site, the voter can receive a sealable Conditional Voter Registration ballot and can ask to see the ballot placed in a secured ballot box.
The onsite layers of security are in addition to the various proactive cybersecurity defense measures the office has implemented. As one of the first to also retain a third-party cybersecurity consultant to conduct routine reviews, table-top exercises and audits of the county’s election system, Church said.
The county also works collaboratively with the Secretary of State’s Office of Election Cybersecurity and Enterprise Risk Management, he said, ensuring officials are prepared to “defend and combat malicious attacks to county websites and to report online misinformation.”
“Cybersecurity, misinformation and disinformation are the number-one threats to the integrity of our elections and the confidence that people have in our democracy,” Church said.
Visit the county Elections Office website at smcacre.org/current-election for more information on upcoming Gubernatorial Recall Election.
(650) 344-5200 ext. 106
