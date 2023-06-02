San Mateo County supervisors will have a $7.7 billion two-year budget recommendation put in front of them in late June that aims to both prepare for a potential economic downturn while maintaining funding for key initiatives including pandemic recovery, strengthening the local social safety net and emergency preparedness.
“While we continue to focus attention on our communities still recovering from COVID-19 as well as fires, floods and other challenges,” County Executive Officer Mike Callagy said in a press release, “we are also looking ahead to an approach that emphasizes long-term financial stability coupled with investments that build our resilience to whatever emergencies come our way.”
Callagy released his budget proposal Thursday, weeks ahead of the three-day budget hearings the Board of Supervisors will hold from Monday, June 26, to Wednesday, June 28. The budget proposal breaks down to $4.1 billion in the fiscal year 2023-24 and $3.6 in the fiscal year 2024-25 with $2.8 billion in the general fund for the first year and $2.6 billion in the second.
Rather than investing in new programs, county officials are suggesting dollars be dedicated to existing ones that support the social safety net. Investments would continue to be made into homelessness initiatives like shelters and affordable housing, counseling services, job training and rental assistance. Similarly, supporting housing would be aimed at uplifting children and families along with investments in childhood literacy and foster youth.
Targeted investments would also be made toward updating emergency response protocol like preparation and planning for wildfires, flooding, earthquakes and other natural disasters. Ensuring staff are properly trained to equitably provide services would be another key focus.
Of the county’s total budget in FY 2023-24, 29.57% would go to health, 28.91% to administrative and fiscal services, 20.26% to community services, 13.21% to criminal justice and 8.05% to social services. In FY 2024-25, those shares would be 32.49% for health, 28.15% for administrative and fiscal services, 15.82% for community services, 14.6% for criminal justice and 8.94% for social services.
The proposal comes as high inflation continues to add pressure to personal wallets and businesses alike, commercial vacancies have risen and a slew of layoffs have been made largely in the tech industry, a key sector for the local economy.
Meanwhile, concerns regarding federal and state revenue have also grown as the state grapples with a projected budget deficit and legislation to increase the debt ceiling is finalized at the federal level.
“In the current economic climate, we recognize the importance of making prudent financial
decisions that safeguard the long-term stability of our county. With this in mind, we have opted to take a measured approach to committing additional funding for various initiatives until the current fiscal year closes,” Callagy said.
The proposed budget would maintain general fund reserves and contingencies above 10% as required by board policy — 15.5% in FY 2023-24 and 16.4% in FY 2024-25 when accounting for both department and non-department reserves.
Much of the budget savings came from the county’s struggle to fill vacant, hard-to-fill positions in critical areas like nursing and sheriff’s deputies, according to the proposed budget document. The vacancy rate is at about 14% and officials expect reducing that rate to continue to be a challenge.
Other budget revisions may come in September when officials have a clearer picture of the county’s financial footing and further economic projections.
“This cautious approach allows us to prioritize the most pressing needs of our communities while maintaining the flexibility to adapt to changing circumstances,” Callagy said. “We remain dedicated to serving our residents and will continue to assess the situation as it evolves, making informed decisions that prioritize our board’s goals which take into account the well-being and continued prosperity of our county.”
