Despite widespread economic distress caused by the pandemic, the county’s property assessment roll increased year over year by $10.6 billion, or 4.16%, to a record high of over $265.8 billion in assessed value with a median home price of $1.7 million, according to San Mateo County Assessor Mark Church.
“2020 marked another year of roll growth for San Mateo County,” Church said, crediting high demand for single-family homes during the pandemic, which resulted in record-setting values. “Increased residential values were the surprise of 2020 given that the county was under shelter-in-place mandates for much of the year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.”
Median sales price of single-family homes in the county increased by 8.97%, up to $1.7 million, marking another year of strong growth for residential properties in 2020. Yet, the condominium and townhome segment of the market experienced a 1.07% decrease which Jordan Levine, deputy chief economist for the California Association of Realtors attributed to the pandemic’s strain on lower and middle income households, according to the press release.
As health conditions improve, allowing business operations to mostly return to prepandemic days, the Assessor’s Office predicts the local economy will also swiftly improve. The county’s current unemployment rate is 5.8%, down from 11.1% reported last May.
The county’s combined assessment roll increased by $124.9 billion compared to 11 years prior, following an 11-year-trend of meeting new historic highs. The secured portion of the roll, roughly 96.2% of the total, increased in value by 4.79%. Alternatively, the unsecured portion of the roll, made up of the remaining 3.8%, declined in value by 9.67% largely due to a reduction in commercial airline property values at the San Francisco International Airport.
“For years, a large percentage of our assessment roll was concentrated in the airline industry at SFO, and the adverse impacts of COVID-19 on the assessment roll would have been much greater,” Church said. “However, today our diverse economic base and the growing economic strength of our technology and bioscience industries contribute to a more favorable long-term outlook.”
While some declining values were recognized among commercial properties, value grew overall. Church credited growing technology and life science industries for driving demand for office, housing, lodging and retail.
“This sector generated a significant portion of the commercial leasing activity and planned construction in 2020 and we forecast that will continue in the coming years,” Church said.
A total of 52 million square feet of new construction is expected to be completed in the county over the next six to eight years with 15.8 million square feet currently under construction, 10.9 million square feet having planning approval and 25 million square feet under review.
The top five cities for new commercial development and that have the greatest amount of major development, consisting of projects that are 80,000 square feet or more, that are pending, approved, or under construction are: Redwood City, 15.6 million square feet; Menlo Park, 11.4 million square feet; South San Francisco, 9.2 million square feet, Brisbane, 8.2 million square feet; and San Mateo, 4.8 million square feet.
The completion of Centennial Tower in South San Francisco and the Bay Meadows office project in San Mateo led the county in life science development. The Stanford office complex in Redwood City contributed to completed commercial projects in 2020.
“San Mateo County consists of a diverse economic base, from the airline transportation industry at SFO to many 21st century technology giants including Facebook, Google, Gilead and Genentech,” Church said.
All 20 cities experienced an increase in total assessed values, ranging from 1.73% to 7.43%, with only the unincorporated areas experiencing a negative growth rate of minus 0.85%. The top five cities with the highest percentage growth in assessed value are San Carlos, up 7.43%; Menlo Park, up 7.29%; Brisbane, up 6.63%; South San Francisco, up 6.28%; and Atherton, 5.68%.
The top five cities with the highest dollar growth in assessed value are Menlo Park, $1.65 billion; South San Francisco, $1.45 billion; San Mateo, $1.08 billion; San Carlos, $950,000; and Redwood City with $790,000. The assessed value increases in these five cities total over 56% of the increase for the 2021-22 assessment roll.
More than 56% of the property assessment roll increase for the 2021-22 roll is attributed to the assessed value in these five cities. Approximately 1% of the roll goes to the county’s shared property tax fund base, which will increase to $2.66 billion. Roughly 45% of the revenue will go toward schools with about 25%, or roughly $665 million, dedicated as the county’s share, Church said.
