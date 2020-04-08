The office of Treasurer-Tax Collector Sandie Arnott is following the County Health order to remain closed until May 3, meaning the second installment of property taxes could be accepted without penalty on Monday, May 4, rather than April 10.
That is a shift from the office’s original statement March 19, that said even in a crisis, local officials do not have the authority to extend tax deadlines. At that time, Arnott said the county plans to open its offices in Redwood City, South San Francisco and Half Moon Bay to accept over-the-counter payments Wednesday, April 8. Should that not be possible though, and the office remains closed until Friday, April 10, she said payments will be accepted the next business day once the office opens without penalty.
That date is now May 4 will be the day the payments could be accepted by 5 p.m. to avoid a penalty.
In lieu of assuring the office will be open, Arnott encouraged residents to make their payments online or by mail. She also said she is working to best assist property owners who cannot make the tax year’s second installment.
“During this unprecedented situation, I am very aware that many taxpayers have been individually and substantially impacted by this pandemic,” Arnott said in a letter posted to the county’s website.
Anyone with questions can call (866) 220-0308 or email the office at taxmaster@smcgov.org.
