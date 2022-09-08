With the governor’s signature on Assembly Bill 179 and other budget trailer bills, state funding of about $2.26 billion is going to several projects in San Mateo County — including $1 million for a new town square in Burlingame, a buffered bike lane in Millbrae and San Bruno, and a program to aid police interactions with dementia patients, according to Assembly Speaker pro Tem Kevin Mullin, D-South San Francisco. A new plaza in downtown Burlingame will include areas for both passive and active activities.
“We are very pleased to receive $1 million for our downtown town square. This project will bring a much-needed gathering place to our bustling commercial hub,” Burlingame Mayor Ricardo Ortiz said in a press release. “After many years of looking for a way to get this done, this grant brings us one step closer to building the centerpiece of our new downtown. We are grateful to Assemblymember Mullin for championing our cause and making this a reality.”
There is also $760,000 for a new San Bruno-Millbrae Bike Lane project to fund a 3.7 mile buffered bike lane from Murchison Drive in Millbrae to Noor Avenue in San Bruno. Once implemented, the project would provide greater distance between motor vehicles and bicyclists.
“With safety at the forefront, this project is on a critical north-south route, connecting local retail centers, offices and businesses to Caltrain and BART transit stations. Equally exciting is expanded mobility and access to nearby underserved communities. Active people translates to a healthier region and stronger economy. In our race to improve air quality and fight climate change, C/CAG is committed to expanding San Mateo County’s bicycle network with our partners,” Davina Hurt, chair of the City/County Association of Governments of San Mateo County and Belmont councilmember, said.
There is also $500,000 for police interactions with dementia patients that will help aid the four largest cities in San Mateo County with a pilot program to aid in de-escalating 911 calls and providing appropriate care for individuals who are nonviolent and may have mental health issues or suffer from a neurodegenerative disease that affects behavior such as dementia or Alzheimer’s. This two-year program is designed to help improve public safety by pairing peace officers with mental health clinicians/specialists in order to manage high-risk situations, according to Mullin’s office.
