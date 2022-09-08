Kevin Mullin

Assemblyman Kevin Mullin

With the governor’s signature on Assembly Bill 179 and other budget trailer bills, state funding of about $2.26 billion is going to several projects in San Mateo County — including $1 million for a new town square in Burlingame, a buffered bike lane in Millbrae and San Bruno, and a program to aid police interactions with dementia patients, according to Assembly Speaker pro Tem Kevin Mullin, D-South San Francisco. A new plaza in downtown Burlingame will include areas for both passive and active activities.

“We are very pleased to receive $1 million for our downtown town square. This project will bring a much-needed gathering place to our bustling commercial hub,” Burlingame Mayor Ricardo Ortiz said in a press release. “After many years of looking for a way to get this done, this grant brings us one step closer to building the centerpiece of our new downtown. We are grateful to Assemblymember Mullin for championing our cause and making this a reality.”

