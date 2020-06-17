For San Mateo County’s LGBTQ community with existing state-given protections, Monday’s Supreme Court decision is less about cementing local rights and more about creating greater visibility for individuals wanting to be seen and heard.
“This is a great time for visibility but also a time for empowering ourselves,” said Andres Loyola, the training and peer group coordinator at the San Mateo County Pride Center, a LGBTQ focused mental health organization based in San Mateo.
The U.S. Supreme Court delivered a 6-3 decision Monday securing employment rights for members of the LGBTQ community after interpreting the 1964 Civil Rights Act to ban all forms of workplace discrimination including on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity. The verdict came five years after the courts ruled in favor of same-sex marriage and just days after the four-year anniversary of the Pulse Nightclub shooting in which 49 people were killed in Orlando, Florida.
“When we talk about historically important decisions like when the LGBTQ community came in and won rights to be married, we still had problems. This is a stepping stone to normalization of queer people. Protection grants acceptance,” said Loyola.
Though the court decision has less of an impact on state law in California, one of the 21 states with existing employment, health care and housing protections for the LGBTQ community, it does provide an extra set of resources to turn to in case of discrimination. Loyola, who spoke for the center on issues “near and dear” to her heart, said the national recognition is an opportunity for the LGBTQ community including those based in San Mateo County to be “seen as real citizens.”
“The idea of visibility and addressing stigmas needs to happen. There’s still a mental health stigma around gender and gender bias. There’s stigma for going out in the Castro, being out there and celebrating ourselves, being gender-nonconforming. We want to challenge stigma and highlight the problems we experience,” she said.
The Pride Center offers individual counseling and group discussion sessions. Loyola said members of the facility are experiencing conflicting emotions, motivation inspired by the latest ruling but also frustration with the Trump administration’s move to strip nondiscrimination health care protections of LGBTQ people enforced through the Affordable Care Act, an Obama-era health care bill.
The rule change would take effect mid-August and would make it possible for health care facilities to refuse care to individuals based on gender identity. Stripping the protection is of heightened concern nationwide due to many individuals taking to the streets to protest police brutality amidst a pandemic, said Loyola.
“One of the conversations we’re having in our trans group was talking about what does it mean to have justice for us. Pride celebrations started out as a riot against police brutality where officers were beating queer people in bars. It took a lot of LGBTQ people to start up the movement and we’re here now,” she said. “If we do go out and if we attend certain things like after the ruling there was a gathering in the Castro, how does safety play a part in how we support ourselves?”
Loyola said while some members are opting to attend protests, others have made the decision to stay home due to COVID-19-related health concerns but have used financial donations as a method of activism. She also noted that the LGBTQ community is feeling a shared pain after a series of killings of black trans individuals including Dominique “Rem’mie” Fells from Philadelphia, Riah Milton from Ohio and a trans man killed by police in Tallahassee, Tony McDade.
“Black trans women are most vulnerable. Specifically dark-skinned trans women is who we should be focused on. ... Last year, 90% of trans women murdered were black. Who were the ones doing this and how are they getting away with it,” said Loyola.
Within the county, Loyola said the organization is advocating for visibility by pushing for the expansion of mental health and clinic services which would keep LGBTQ community members within the county. She also said affordable housing is a major issue, noting the county is one of the most expensive to live in within the state. Due to the high cost of living, She herself has lived in the East Bay for three years despite working in San Mateo.
Other issues the organization is concerned of includes a lack of public transportation which limits the cross-county mobility of young queer individuals wishing to attend events at the center. A lack of nightlife available to the county’s LGBTQ community was also a concern of Loyola because bars can often be a safe haven for individuals cautious of attending events hosted at the center.
“Queer folk want somewhere to go and to not worry about certain problems, to relax. Some don’t want to come to the Pride Center because of the stigma around mental health. The stigmatization is there because they think something is wrong. Going to a bar is a little less professional, less daunting,” said Loyola.
Moving forward from the court’s ruling, the center in conjunction with partner agencies, plans to use the moment to push for greater access to housing, transportation and clinical care in the county. Francisco Sapp, the program director of the Pride Center shared his mixed feelings through email.
“As a trans person who is not just witnessing history but experiencing the weight of both the grief and celebration of modern times my body feels heavy,” he said.
