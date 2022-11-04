The end of one of San Mateo County’s biggest campaign seasons comes to an end in four days and election officials are gearing up to process thousands of ballots from hundreds of unique races.
“This election will be the largest gubernatorial election ever conducted in San Mateo County. We have more jurisdictions participating, more contests and candidates, more ballot types than ever before,” Chief Elections Officer Mark Church . “On Tuesday we expect it to be a very active day, a very busy day.”
More than 250 candidates are running across 66 jurisdictions, leading to 190 unique ballots — printed in four different languages for a total of 760 ballots — being sent out to more than 516,000 eligible voters in San Mateo County.
A number of factors are contributing to the larger election this November, Church said. Many jurisdictions have moved to district elections, a state requirement under the California Voting Rights Act meant to spread more equitable political power among minority groups. In June, only 10 jurisdictions held district elections but, since then, an additional 29 have made the move, Church said.
And due to Senate Bill 415, approved in 2015 and effective in 2018, local and state elections are required to be held in an even year with either gubernatorial or presidential elections, consolidating races that once would have been spread out.
Officials have also set out to increase voter participation by implementing automatic voter registration when seeking a license or identification card through the Department of Motor Vehicles and expanding vote-by-mail options. More voters means more ballots to count.
“It’s a constant challenge but fortunately we’re blessed with an outstanding staff of qualified, capable and dedicated election workers,” Church said. “They all work hard to make democracy happen and they always deliver.”
As of Thursday, about 90,000 ballots have already been returned to the county’s Elections Office either through the mail or at one of nine vote centers currently open. An additional 46 centers and two mobile vote centers will come online on Saturday with three pop-up voting locations opening on Tuesday.
With nearly 433,000 residents registered to vote, Church said he expects voter turnout to reach about 60%, a far leap from June’s primary election turnout when just more than 38% of registered voters cast ballots.
Still, the prediction is substantially lower than the historically high turnout the county saw in 2020. About 86% of registered voters, or more than 380,000 people, returned ballots November 2020 when President Joe Biden was running against then-President Donald Trump.
Church noted issues drive voters and, though many important races may be on the ballot this year, election seasons without a presidential race or an incumbent running for governor often result in fewer people at the polls.
Regardless, Church said he and his team of more than 600 employees and volunteers are focused on holding an equitable, accessible and secure election.
“So far, things have been going smoothly,” Church said. “And we expect things to go as planned through Election Day.”
Church noted all facilities will follow COVID-19 health recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and masks will be encouraged.
Beginning Saturday Nov. 5, dozens of vote centers across the county will open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with hours extending by two hours, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8. Outdoor ballot drop boxes will remain open 24/7 until 8 p.m. on Election Day and ballots submitted by mail must be postmarked by Election Day to be counted.
