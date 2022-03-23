As a COVID-19 omicron subvariant is gaining momentum in other parts of the country, San Mateo County officials shared hope the public is well-practiced in deploying safety precautions while noting “small swells” will likely become the new norm.
“We’re probably not going to get out of this. We’re going to have these surges and small swells through the fall too so it’s these prevention measures we’re going to have to navigate,” Deputy Health Officer Dr. Curtis Chan said during a Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday.
With COVID-19 cases on the decline after a winter surge caused by the highly contagious omicron variant, San Mateo County has entered a “low” risk tier determined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Anticipating that cases will continue to fall over the coming weeks, Chan said officials believe it’s important the public begin to gather again.
Currently, the county is experiencing about 64 new cases a day, a 97% decline from the early-January peak when thousands of cases were being reported per day, Chief of Health Louise Rogers said. Hospitalizations have also stabilized with about 17 patients receiving care on any given day.
But new surges and “small swells” are bound to occur, Chan said. Speaking to concerns around the omicron BA.2 subvariant spreading in other parts of the county, Rogers said it is still too early to tell what the effects of the strain will be.
She shared hope that the county’s high vaccination rate would provide a good defensive barrier against future variants while also noting the previous surge, while causing the greatest number of cases, resulted in less serious infections compared to previous surges.
“We’re all expecting at some point there will be a variant that causes us to experience a surge. At what level and what the impact that will be, it’s too soon to say,” Rogers said. “There isn’t a clear answer but we’ve been preparing and expecting that at some point we’ll experience an uptick here and of course, our great hope would be … that the vaccine will be effective and that variant will not cause great impact.”
More than 94% of eligible residents have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and Dr. Anand Chabra, director of Public Health, said the county is continuing to focus on increasing rates among some of the hardest communities to reach.
Additionally, Rogers said outdoor gatherings are far safer than indoor gatherings and recommended that the public wear masks while indoors if the vaccination status of others in the room is not clear.
Recognizing that many are beginning to ditch their masks, Chan said officials have pivoted to providing realistic safety recommendations. For instance, Chan said ventilation will be key when gathering indoors and strongly recommended windows and doors be left open at all times, suggesting that people wear “fashionable” sweaters and jackets if they get cold.
“I think we have to continue to remind everyone that caution is the way to follow,” Supervisor Carole Groom said.
While officials have largely touted the local response to the pandemic as a major success, attention was also paid to the mishandling of millions of dollars worth of nonmedical grade protective equipment that was left out at the San Mateo County Event Center during rainstorms late last year.
About $128,000 of the surplus equipment, which included gowns, face shields and cleaning materials, was damaged during the storm, County Manager Mike Callagy said, noting the lost equipment accounts for about .4% of the total equipment purchased in response to the pandemic. The total net loss after accounting for materials purchased to rebox items was more than $396,000, he said.
An investigation into how the mishandling occurred is still ongoing but Callagy has routinely taken responsibility for what he described as an unintentional breakdown in the system. A report is expected to be complete by the end of the month and the findings will be shared with the board and the public when available, Callagy said.
“It was a mistake and we learn from mistakes,” board President Don Horsley said in defense of Callagy and his team.
Despite giving away about 100 pallets of equipment, Callagy said the county still has about 1,000 pallets remaining in storage and is looking to distribute it to nonprofits and other agencies or to use it in case of another emergency.
Supervisor Warren Slocum lauded Callagy for how he handled the error and suggested county staff look into whether some of the equipment could be shipped to Ukraine to support the country in its military conflict against Russia. The board also expressed its full support of Ukrainians in a proclamation that was unanimously adopted.
“We expect to distribute more of this as we come into more natural disasters during the spring and summer,” Callagy said. “But we’re ready to ship that wherever it’s needed.”
Visit the County Health website at smchealth.org/coronavirus to learn more about vaccination and testing clinics and COVID-19 data.
