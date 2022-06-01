San Mateo County saw its population decrease by roughly 24,500 people, or 3.2%, from July 2020 to July 2021, figures consistent with those observed around the nation as urban coastal areas emptied out in the early stages of the pandemic, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
The county’s population went from 762,453 to 737,888, according to the census.
And further census data released this week breaks the exodus down city by city, revealing San Mateo and Daly City has some of the most dramatic losses of any large city in the nation. Cities are considered large if they are over 100,000.
San Mateo now has a population of 102,200 and Daly City now has a population of 101,243. The two cities lost 3,108 and 3,428 people respectively during the span, 3% and 3.2% of their populations which both now hover just above 100,000. The only cities that lost a greater portion of their residents were San Francisco, which lost 6.3%, and New York City, which lost 3.5%.
But in the county, several smaller cities lost sizable numbers as well. Burlingame, Millbrae, East Palo Alto and Pacifica, with populations ranging from 22,000 to 38,000, each saw a decline of 3.6%. The lowest rate of decrease was in San Carlos with 2.4%.
Also on the short list, San Jose lost 2.7% of its residents, pulling its total population below 1 million.
The state’s population fell by 182,083 in 2020 and again by 117,552 last year, .4% and .3% decreases, with some of the largest losses in Bay Area counties.
The trend has been attributed largely to the rise in remote work, housing costs and a desire for less crowded areas amid the pandemic, as counties in states including Arizona, Texas, Florida and Idaho saw their populations swell.
Of the 15 cities that grew the most between July 2020 and July 2021, five of them were in Arizona, and seven were in the South. The two cities that topped the list were in Texas.
The state’s finance department provides more recent data, and while it uses different methodology, it may show the local population is already rebounding, with figures indicating the county population was back up to 744,662 at the beginning of this year.
That data shows the county population had decreased by just 0.9% from Jan. 2021 to Jan. 2022, with Redwood City having actually gained 570 people.
(2) comments
The city of menlo park has a electric billboard on Sand Hill Road that says "Severe Drought" "Conserve Water".. it should say Severe Drought...we are trying to build more housing". the conundrum of for profit politics and developer greed
Population is falling, Regional Housing Needs Assessment (RHNA) increases. Developers are making a killing. Housing costs continue to rise.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.