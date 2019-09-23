Major problem
A man in army pants was trying to open vehicle doors, sniffing something and possibly under the influence on 37th Avenue in San Mateo, it was reported at 12:24 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12.
REDWOOD CITY
Petty theft. A bike was stolen on Marshall Street, it was reported at 1:24 p.m. Monday, Sept. 3.
Petty theft. A blue mountain bike was stolen on Main Street by a man and a woman who had photos taken of them, it was reported at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 3.
Burglary. A vacant house which was being staged was broken into and some furnishings were stolen on Wessex Way, it was reported at 10:24 a.m. Monday, Sept. 3.
Stolen vehicle. A white 2008 Toyota Camry was stolen on Carolina Avenue, it was reported at 9:45 a.m. Monday, Sept. 3.
Vandalism. Three vehicles were keyed at Yarnall Place, it was reported at 7:25 a.m. Monday, Sept. 3.
SAN MATEO
Stolen vehicle. A motorcycle was stolen from Laurie Meadows Drive, it was reported 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 5.
Disturbance. A man with a cane was inside of a store on South El Camino refusing to leave after being asked several times, it was reported at 5:20 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 5.
Auto burglary. A white van was broken into at Baldwin Avenue, it was reported at 1:07 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 5.
