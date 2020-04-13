What is essential? • A wine store on Broadway in Burlingame was given a warning after remaining open after a call to shelter in place, it was reported at 12:29 p.m. Wednesday, March 25.
Unincorporated San Mateo County
Petty theft. Two people stole a box of items off a porch on 11th Avenue and fled, it was reported at 3:50 p.m. Friday, March 27.
Arrest. Someone riding a bicycle on Warrington Avenue was arrested for public intoxication, it was reported at 3:42 p.m. Friday, March 27.
Fraud. Someone sent gift card information through e-mail to someone falsely claiming to help hospitalized patients resulting in a loss of $500 on Dolton Avenue, it was reported at one p.m. Friday, March 27.
San Bruno
Fraud. Someone on Longview Drive noticed their account was missing $900, it was reported at 4:22 p.m. Wednesday, March 25.
Drunk driver. Someone in a black Chevy Silverado fell asleep while filling their car with gas on El Camino Real, it was reported at 2:55 p.m. Wednesday, March 25.
