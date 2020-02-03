Dirty work
Workers were looking into someone’s shower located across the street on 37th Avenue in San Mateo , it was reported at 10:19 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25.
SAN MATEO
Missing. Someone has not heard from their wife in two weeks, it was reported at 8:50 a.m. on North Bayshore Boulevard Thursday, Jan. 23.
Disturbance. A man snuck into a hotel room and stayed the night without paying on East Hillsdale Boulevard, it was reported at 8:25 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 23.
Threat. Vague threats were received by e-mail on Kehoe Avenue, it was reported at 7:32 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 23.
Hit-and-run. A recycling truck hit someone’s work truck on Marina Court and then drove off, it was reported at 5:53 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 23.
Threat. Someone threw a rock through someone’s window and threatened to kill them on North Humboldt Street, it was reported at 11:51 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 23.
UNINCORPORATED SAN MATEO COUNTY
Petty theft. Someone stole a package containing clothing and toiletries at an estimated value of $81 from the front door of a residence on Stoney Point Place, it was reported at 10:18 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23.
Citation. A man with a felony was found with a metal flashlight with a stun gun feature and cited on the 100 block of Recreation Drive in La Honda, it was reported at 1:59 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9.
