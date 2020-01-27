Saved by the bell • A teacher was rescued from an elevator at Nesbit Middle School in Belmont on Bidduph Way, it was reported at 11:39 a.m. Friday, Jan. 17.
HALF MOON BAY
Arrest. Someone was arrested for carrying a small knife on the 300 block of North Cabrillo Highway, it was reported at 12:29 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4.
DUI. Someone was arrested for assaulting a police officer and being drunk in public on the 100 block of North Cabrillo Highway, it was reported at 12:55 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2.
Arrest. Someone was arrested on the 300 Block of North Cabrillo Highway for driving with a suspended license, it was reported at 11:07 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 1.
DUI. Someone was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol on South Cabrillo Highway, it was reported at 4:18 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 1.
REDWOOD CITY
Stolen vehicle. A boyfriend stole his partner’s vehicle and belongings on Douglas Avenue, it was reported at 2:25 p.m. Monday, Dec. 30.
Stolen vehicle. A green Integra was found missing on Hastings Avenue, it was reported at 1:57 p.m. Monday, Dec. 30.
Arrest. A man in a group with two others seen with knife on his hip on Valota Road, it was reported at 12:31 p.m. Monday, Dec. 30.
Suspicious circumstances. Three juveniles wearing masks ran from house and jumped into a van, it was reported at 5:29 p.m. Monday, Dec. 30.
