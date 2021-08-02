Malicious minivan
Someone in a gray minivan knocked side view mirrors off from multiple cars on the corner of Monte Diablo Avenue and North Delaware Street in San Mateo, it was reported 5:10 p.m. Wednesday, July 21.
SAN CARLOS
Grand theft. Construction tools and equipment valued at $3,400 were stolen from a work truck on Circle Star Way, it was reported 5:15 p.m. Friday, July 23.
Arrest. A man on the first block of Highland Avenue was arrested for an outstanding misdemeanor warrant with the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office, it was reported 2:20 p.m. Friday, July 23.
Citation. A man on Taylor Way was issued a citation after narcotic paraphernalia was found in his backpack, it was reported 2:44 a.m. Wednesday, July 21.
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO
Arrest. Someone was arrested after a subject stop at Alta Mesa Drive, it was reported 12:20 p.m. Saturday, July 17.
Suspicious person. A suspicious person was reported at Walgreens on El Camino Real at 11:03 a.m. Saturday, July 17.
Petty theft. Petty theft occurred at Denise's Coin Laundry on El Camino Real, it was reported 10:16 a.m. Friday, July 16.
Hazardous condition. A hazardous condition was reported on the corner of Hillside Boulevard and Chestnut Avenue at 8:48 a.m. Friday, July 16.
HALF MOON BAY
Grand theft. Two people on the 600 block of Main Street lost several thousand dollars in a two-week span after their identities were stolen and bank accounts illegally accessed, it was reported Monday, July 19.
Citation. Someone on the 500 block of Kelly Avenue with two active misdemeanor warrants out of the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office was issued a citation, it was reported 11:08 a.m. Monday, July 19.
Hit-and-run. A vehicle collision occurred on Frenchmans Creek Road, but the driver at fault did not stop and exchange information as they are legally required to, it was reported 3:05 p.m. Sunday, July 18.
SAN MATEO
Threats. A man on Pierce Street threatened a woman over the phone by saying that he is packing a gun to go shoot her and her family, it was reported 3:36 p.m. Monday, July 19.
Disturbance. A man drove the wrong way on East Poplar Avenue and when two employees tried to tell him, he attempted to hit one of the employees with his car, it was reported 7:19 a.m. Monday, July 19.
UNINCORPORATED SAN MATEO
Theft. Someone entered a secure mail room on Campus Drive and stole an iPhone from a package and left the box behind, it was reported 6:09 p.m. Tuesday, July 13.
Threats report. Someone was threatening to come to a tow yard on North Amphlett Boulevard and shoot the employees because they illegally towed his vehicle, it was reported 9:04 p.m. Monday, July 12.
Disturbance. A man carrying a baby smashed a window in a breezeway on 36th Avenue and left glass everywhere, it was reported 4:37 p.m. Monday, July 12.
