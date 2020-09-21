That’s shady Someone stole sunglasses from El Camino Real in Redwood City, it was reported at 11:51 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 13.
BELMONT
Arrest. A suspicious person was arrested on Ralston Avenue, it was reported at 7:26 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9.
Arrest. A landlord on Pullman Avenue punched another person, it was reported at 12:21 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7.
Arrest. Someone on El Camino Real and O’Neill Avenue was throwing bricks, it was reported at 1:18 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7.
Arrest. An officer initiated responded to a drug offense on Clipper Drive, it was reported at 5:06 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9.
