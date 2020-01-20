Personal foul Someone was assaulted at a basketball court on West Hillsdale Boulevard in San Mateo, it was reported at, 1 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 9.
SAN CARLOS
Drug possession. A man was in possession of methamphetamine and was cited and released on a promise to appear in court on the 500 block of Bragato Road, it was reported at 7:40 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4.
Arrest. Someone was arrested on the 800 block of East San Carlos Avenue for a misdemeanor and possession of paraphernalia, it was reported at 10:50 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2.
HALF MOON BAY
Arrest. Someone on probation was arrested on the 100 block of North Cabrillo Highway for being under the influence of drugs, it was reported at 6:33 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 26.
Attempted Extortion. Someone attempted blackmail after receiving explicit photos of another individual on the 1100 block of Main Street, it was reported at 3:36 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 27.
Citation. Someone with an existing warrant was cited on the 100 block of North Cabrillo Highway, it was reported on 8:14 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27.
