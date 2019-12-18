A monumental problem: A man was standing on monuments and breaking tree branches on Woodside Road in Redwood City, it was reported at 11:13 a.m. Monday, Dec. 2.
Belmont
Citizen assist. Someone had two flat tires on Carlmont Drive and thought his neighbor was responsible but can’t prove it, it was reported at 7:01 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7.
Found property. A blue backpack was found at the top of stairs on the 100 block of Antique Forest Lane, it was reported at 4:29 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6.
Suspicious person. Someone with black shorts, hiking boots and an Army backpack was seen in the area of Alameda de las Pulgas and Alden Street, which the caller said seemed odd, it was reported at 9:52 a.m. Friday, Dec. 6.
Animal call. A husky was running loose near Old County Road, it was reported at 9:19 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5.
Redwood City
Vandalism. Multiple tires were slashed on El Camino Real, it was reported at 12:58 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4.
Burglary. Someone broke into a house on Redwood Avenue, it was reported at 9:50 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4.
Disturbance. Three transients, at least one drinking beer, were refusing to move from a spot on El Camino Real, it was reported at 7:19 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4.
