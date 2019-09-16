The great outdoors
A car door was lying on the sidewalk on Carlmont Drive in Belmont, it was reported at 8:18 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12.
UNINCORPORATED SAN MATEO COUNTY
County violation. Three subjects were cited for possessing crab out of season on Tunitas Beach, it was reported at 11:44 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23.
Suspended license. A San Francisco resident was arrested on the 100 block of Avenue Alhambra, it was reported at 11:08 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23.
Burglary. A vehicle was broken into on La Honda Road, a total loss of $1,047, it was reported at 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22.
Burglary. Someone reported a burglarized vehicle on Tunitas Beach with a total loss of $6,159, it was reported at 11:35 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19.
SAN BRUNO
Reckless driver. An angry driver followed someone from South San Francisco to El Camino Real in San Bruno over road rage, it was reported at 3:50 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1.
Theft. Someone was seen exiting Target on El Camino Real with items worth $600, it was reported at 11:28 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31.
Hit-and-run. A hit-and-run occurred on El Camino Real with a gray Acura, it was reported at 7:48 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31.
Theft. A vehicle window on Skyline Boulevard was smashed and a purse was stolen, it was reported at 4:44 p.m. Monday, Sept. 2.
