Barking up the wrong tree
A man with a dog was told it couldn’t be in the market on East Fourth Avenue in San Mateo and he got irate and said it was an emotional support dog, it was reported at 7:12 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17.
HALF MOON BAY
Arrest. Someone was arrested on the 300 block of Purissima Street for driving under the influence, it was reported at 2:42 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12.
Arrest. Someone was arrested on Kelly Avenue for having an active felony warrant, it was reported at 1:24 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12.
Arrest. A San Francisco resident was arrested on Kelly Avenue for having a warrant out for their arrest, it was reported at 9:36 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 12.
Trespass. Someone was arrested on the 1000 Block of Railroad for trespassing, it was reported at 11:32 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11.
REDWOOD CITY
Theft. Someone stole a case of beer from Fifth Avenue, it was reported at 1:13 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10.
Theft. Someone was reported stealing on El Camino Real, it was reported at 9:10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 9.
Vandalism. Someone’s window was broken on Hazel Avenue, it was reported at 9:48 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 8.
DUI. Someone was arrested on Second Avenue for driving under the influence, it was reported at 12:39 a.m. Friday, Dec. 6.
Vandalism. Someone saw vandalism on East Lake Way, it was reported at 7:56 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.